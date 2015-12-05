How to manually add antenna tv channels?

I'll skip repeating prior answers and summarize.
1. Edit channels.
2. Get a better antenna.
Just recently purchased a Samsung
UN40H5203AFXZA LED TV. Let it auto program
channels. But it missed a few stations that I know are there. I want to move the antenna to those
stations and manually add them. I have not been
able to find a way to do that. Can anyone help?
The channel editor only allows you to remove channels it found and to restore the ones you removed.
With regards to the antenna. I have a high gain antenna with an antenna rotator. This was needed due to the average distance from the stations is 45 miles. With my old RCA tv, I could manually add channels not found during scan. My mother bought a Polaroid TV and it was simple to add missing channels. Searching the manual and the menu options on this Samsung, I have yet to find a solution to my problem.
