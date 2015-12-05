Samsung forum

How to manually add antenna tv channels?

by bdprem / December 5, 2015 8:32 PM PST

Just recently purchased a Samsung
UN40H5203AFXZA LED TV. Let it auto program
channels. But it missed a few stations that I know are there. I want to move the antenna to those
stations and manually add them. I have not been
able to find a way to do that. Can anyone help?

4 total posts

All Answers

Answer
Did you try a channel editor?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 5, 2015 9:23 PM PST
How to manually add TV channels
by bdprem / December 6, 2015 4:59 AM PST

The channel editor only allows you to remove channels it found and to restore the ones you removed.

With regards to the antenna. I have a high gain antenna with an antenna rotator. This was needed due to the average distance from the stations is 45 miles. With my old RCA tv, I could manually add channels not found during scan. My mother bought a Polaroid TV and it was simple to add missing channels. Searching the manual and the menu options on this Samsung, I have yet to find a solution to my problem.

There priors to that question.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 6, 2015 9:20 AM PST

So I summarized and didn't broach limitations of Samsung's channel system. There are more than a few channel editors so I won't be able to test adding a channel for you.

But it is a problem with Samsung's software design. This may be the wrong make for this location.

