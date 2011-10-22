how to make wireless connections

Since you appear to already be paying for internet service, the obvious, easiest, and most reliable way would be to buy your own wireless router or add a WAP to your existing system. Are you wanting to drop your ISP and tap into someone else service? If so, that may be illegal but is also very unreliable. I know that some communities have installed wifi that's available to subscribers at a cost that may be more attractive than some ISPs offer. You could check into that possibility if you wish. I don't know much about how these work but suspect they may offer less than air tight security.
Hi Cnet,
Presently I am using a wired router for internet surfing etc. I am using 2 pc's and both have wireless connection capability.
I can see that there are wireless connections in my area and they are secured connections. If possible is there a way to connect wirelessly to one of these?