Networking & Wireless forum

Question

how to make wireless connections

by Jay2040 / October 22, 2011 2:20 AM PDT

Hi Cnet,
Presently I am using a wired router for internet surfing etc. I am using 2 pc's and both have wireless connection capability.
I can see that there are wireless connections in my area and they are secured connections. If possible is there a way to connect wirelessly to one of these?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: how to make wireless connections
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: how to make wireless connections
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Clarification Request
What is your objective here?
by Steven Haninger / October 22, 2011 8:13 PM PDT

Since you appear to already be paying for internet service, the obvious, easiest, and most reliable way would be to buy your own wireless router or add a WAP to your existing system. Are you wanting to drop your ISP and tap into someone else service? If so, that may be illegal but is also very unreliable. I know that some communities have installed wifi that's available to subscribers at a cost that may be more attractive than some ISPs offer. You could check into that possibility if you wish. I don't know much about how these work but suspect they may offer less than air tight security.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Yes.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 22, 2011 2:23 AM PDT

You'll ask the owner of the wireless systems for the password.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Networking & Wireless forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.