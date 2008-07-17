I just installed a netgear wpn824 G wireless router. I noticed a huge increase for the time it takes to load a web page. I know i will automatically lose speed but i think this is a bit too much. it took 30 seconds to load this page versus the 3 that it took on a wire. Even on my brother's laptop it's faster.
The weird thing is i still get around 500kbps download speed that i got on wire but the website just takes forever to load up
can anyone give some solutions or give a link to a guide that could show me how to increase the speed.
I've seen those internet optimizers but i don't really want to pay 30 bucks for something i could probably do myself
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.