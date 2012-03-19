Desktops forum

How to make desktop beautiful?

by zaidi14 / March 19, 2012 6:10 PM PDT

How to make desktop beautiful?

just a little work
by pinkzroxor / March 20, 2012 11:36 AM PDT

decorate the monitor with flowers.
spray perfume on it so it smells nice
paint your desktop pink

answer
by zaidi14 / March 21, 2012 9:10 PM PDT
In reply to: just a little work

hahahaha

I am not asking to make monitor beautiful. I am asking to make desktop beautiful.

Answer
Re: making desktop beautiful.
by Kees_B Forum moderator / March 19, 2012 6:32 PM PDT

Depends on what you find beautiful. And it depends on if you have Windows, Linux or a Mac.

My desktop on Windows is just a green-ish color. That's what I find beautiful for a desktop. My wife has a picture of a cat. It's a beautiful cat, of course, but I don't like pictures on my desktop. All those icons on top of it make it ugly.

Kees

Answer
(NT) Clarify please
by Willy / March 19, 2012 11:08 PM PDT
Answer
put it under your desk
by ramarc / March 21, 2012 11:57 AM PDT
Confused tech is meant to be used, not seen
Answer
beautiful pictures
by mylovem / March 31, 2012 4:29 PM PDT

yeah, beautiful wall picture makes your desktop beautiful/

