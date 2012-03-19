decorate the monitor with flowers.
spray perfume on it so it smells nice
paint your desktop pink
How to make desktop beautiful?
CNET's Forum on desktop PCs is the best source for finding help, troubleshooting, and getting buying advice from a community of experts. Discussion topics include Intel and AMD CPUs, PC upgrades, installing RAM, hardware compatibilities, installing a new hard drive, custom builds, and gaming rigs.
How to make desktop beautiful?
Depends on what you find beautiful. And it depends on if you have Windows, Linux or a Mac.
My desktop on Windows is just a green-ish color. That's what I find beautiful for a desktop. My wife has a picture of a cat. It's a beautiful cat, of course, but I don't like pictures on my desktop. All those icons on top of it make it ugly.
Kees
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.