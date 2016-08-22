How to keep track of Terms of Use, Privacy Agreements, etc.

yes! absolutely. Here is a quick cheat sheet of tools to summarize the terms of use/ privacy agreement.etc so you save time and be safe.for more information Visit at tosdr.org
I was curious if there was any destination I could go to and quickly understand what I am agreeing to for each software package, app, or whatever I may be using on line.
I am wondering if there is a cheat sheet anywhere? Almost like a consumer reports for the various providers and a quick summarization of the updated terms. I suppose the answer is that I should block off an hour every time I agree to something to stay on top of what it might mean for me. But mostly given constraints on my time and limited legal background, I just "trust" the provider and agree to the terms and conditions of my email, iTunes, Mint, and so on.
If anyone knows of something like this that could help me "hack" the legalese, that would be appreciated.
p.s. I think it would be great if there had to be an audio file that you could download and listen to.