How to keep track of Terms of Use, Privacy Agreements, etc.

by LostG / August 22, 2016 8:00 PM PDT

Hello,
I was curious if there was any destination I could go to and quickly understand what I am agreeing to for each software package, app, or whatever I may be using on line.

I am wondering if there is a cheat sheet anywhere? Almost like a consumer reports for the various providers and a quick summarization of the updated terms. I suppose the answer is that I should block off an hour every time I agree to something to stay on top of what it might mean for me. But mostly given constraints on my time and limited legal background, I just "trust" the provider and agree to the terms and conditions of my email, iTunes, Mint, and so on.

If anyone knows of something like this that could help me "hack" the legalese, that would be appreciated.

Thanks,
G
p.s. I think it would be great if there had to be an audio file that you could download and listen to.

Best Answer chosen by LostG

How to keep track of Terms of Use, Privacy Agreements
by communicationcraftss / August 31, 2016 12:46 AM PDT

yes! absolutely. Here is a quick cheat sheet of tools to summarize the terms of use/ privacy agreement.etc so you save time and be safe.for more information Visit at tosdr.org

Bingo
by LostG / September 2, 2016 4:21 PM PDT

Hello,
This is precisely what I was looking for and just knew had to exist. What a great service you are providing. Keep up the great work if you are involved. People need this stuff.
Thanks,
AG

Answer
Privacy Policy for all Software
by Naqeebhelper / August 23, 2016 2:12 AM PDT

I don't think so that you have to get each and everything about terms and condition or privacy policy for all software bcz each software that have its own policy and terms and condition of usage.

Answer
you are asking the impossible
by renegade600 / August 27, 2016 1:21 AM PDT

it is extremely difficult to keep track of all the junk you agree to when you purchase and use software and when using websites. Some companies are good with keeping you updated when there are changes, others are not.

Whose to say there will not be a change to an agreement just as soon as you finished reading it.

Always add this to agreements.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 27, 2016 9:24 AM PDT

"Subject to change without notice."

