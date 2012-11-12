How to get rid of an application red circle error?

MSVidCtl System Broadcast Message Receiver: ehRecvr.exe - Application Error
Red Circle with white X
The Instruction at "0x53801d4f" referenced memory at "0x00000000". The memory could not be "read".
Click on OK to termintate the program (doesn't work)
Click on CANCEL to debug the program (doesn't work)
I have had this come up on my computer for over 6 months now. When it first came up, I went online, and found out its a Windows Vista 7 Application Error, and the only solution for fixing it was given in the Windows Vista 7 format.
Problem is I've never had Windows Vista 7 in my life, I do however have Windows XP, and that is where it started, but there is nothing I could find on the internet to fix it through the Windows XP format.
