Windows Legacy OS forum

Question

How to find who used my machine via Remote Desktop Cntn

by ThiyaguSundaram / August 8, 2011 1:07 AM PDT

Hi i need to know , how to find the person's ip address who used my machine via remote desktop connection. I am annoyed by this repeat access and i couldn't find who is making use of my system. When they access it the person closes all the window's that are active. I haven't done anything to anyone like this and its disturbing me a lot. Kindly let me know if there are any ways to find it out. Thank you.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: How to find who used my machine via Remote Desktop Cntn
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: How to find who used my machine via Remote Desktop Cntn
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Tried Turning Off Remote Desktop Access??
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / August 8, 2011 3:56 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Tried Turning Off Remote Desktop Access??
by ThiyaguSundaram / August 8, 2011 3:22 PM PDT

The problem is i can't disable it , coz i need to access my machine anytime when i am away from the machine. I will check out the second option by creating a log. Thank you very much.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
All the windows that are active close
by RCF_Rose / August 8, 2011 2:56 PM PDT

Is it possible it's caused by your browser crashing? What makes you think it's someone doing this remotely, what else do they do on your computer? If it's someone messing with your computer remotely there would be windows opening and you would see a cursor moving around.


Rose

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
All the windows that are active close
by ThiyaguSundaram / August 8, 2011 3:24 PM PDT

It is not because of the browser crashing, as i am working in my machine it logs off and tells me This computer is used by another person. And once i login again everything is closed. I am damn sure someone is playing with my machine.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Long story short
by Jimmy Greystone / August 8, 2011 10:45 PM PDT

Long story short, even if you find the address of this alleged person, what good will it do you? None. You could try passing it along to various law enforcement agencies, but odds are it'd quickly find its way to the bottom of the list of case priorities. So far all that has happened is something obnoxious, not malicious.

I'll go out on a limb here, and say that based on the level of technical skill you've demonstrated in your three posts here, even if you had a log, you wouldn't know how to make any real use of it. So if it's THAT important you be able to access your system remotely, it'd probably be worth the time, effort, and money to get yourself a VPN connection. Otherwise, you're just going to have to accept the fact that someone knows how to access your computer, and apparently likes to do so often. Remote Desktop is a very insecure system that was intended for use behind the DMZ of a LAN not the Internet.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
This'll work . . .
by Coryphaeus / August 8, 2011 11:05 PM PDT

Install a router, a new model. My D-link DIR-655 has inbound filtering that will block specific inbound IP addresses. I use this when I see in the router logs someone slamming my web site. I block their IP address. In your case you can set the router to only accept inbound traffic from your specific IP address.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Since you are at the machine, why not disable it when
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 9, 2011 2:05 AM PDT

Why not disable it when you are at your machine?

Also, isn't it time to use something more secure? Or at least change the passwords. I've lost count of how many machines you turn on and they boot to the WIndows desktop. That's not a machine you want exposed to the internet!
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Check the security log
by Tommy_Schouw / May 21, 2013 10:29 PM PDT

It's a little hard to decipher, but if you look at the logon/logoff events in security log in event-viewer, one of the events will give you the IP address of the pc connecting to your machine.

And for everyone else. There can be situations where it's entirely valid to have your office computer be accessible through remote desktop, but where someone is just being an idiot and "cleaning up" after themselves.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.