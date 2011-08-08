How to find who used my machine via Remote Desktop Cntn

if you don't want anyone using Remote Desktop on your computer, disable it:
http://www.microsoft.com/resources/documentation/windows/xp/all/proddocs/en-us/rdesktop_disable.mspx?mfr=true
As to determining the IP of remote access locations, tried setting up a log? Event Viewer logs? Setup firewall logging as well?
http://forums.techguy.org/virus-other-malware-removal/544275-remote-desktop-logging.html
Hope this helps.
Grif
Hi i need to know , how to find the person's ip address who used my machine via remote desktop connection. I am annoyed by this repeat access and i couldn't find who is making use of my system. When they access it the person closes all the window's that are active. I haven't done anything to anyone like this and its disturbing me a lot. Kindly let me know if there are any ways to find it out. Thank you.