Samsung forum

General discussion

How to disassemble Samsung SyncMaster 920N LCD Monitor?

by Kurii / January 14, 2009 6:27 AM PST

Recently my monitor has been acting up. When I turn it on, it doesn't stay turned on for more than a second before the screen goes black (even though the green LED is still lit). After a few tries of turning it on and off, it eventually stays on. The same thing happens if I change the monitor settings (I have dual monitors to see what I'm changing).

So I've googled it and I suspect it's a capacitor problem. So I want to change the capacitor but I can't get the thing open. I even looked at the manual but it doesn't say anything, and I can't find it on google.

I removed the stand, and unscrewed everything. I see a small hole with a picture of a lock but I can't figure out what to do with it. And there are two more holes in the middle. I've pressed down on them, maybe not hard enough? Do I need a special tool? I provided pictures below. Please help! Thanks in advance.

https://www.t-mobilepictures.com/myalbum/photos/photo32/04/95/2b82d56200f7.jpeg

https://www.t-mobilepictures.com/myalbum/photos/photo34/9b/09/176266e1e848.jpeg

Recommend service....
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 14, 2009 3:40 PM PST

I can't really assist in this process. My official recommendation would be to get your unit inspected and repaired by a qualified service technician. It could be a very simple fix.

The hole in the first picture is a standard hole for a cable lock. So for instance, if you wanted to attach your monitor to your desk so nobody can steal it, this would be where the cable lock goes.

The second picture... I just can't identify that.

--HDTech

power down
by jordybb / May 4, 2011 6:27 AM PDT

i had a similar problem. the screen would spontaneously power down, and then it would not come back on even if press power. i would unplug it for a while (had to be at least a few hours), and it would come back on. i would have to be careful not to touch any buttons, or power it off, or i would have the problem again. I did get so bad that i had to send it away. i got it back, and it worked for a while, although it came back with other quircky behaviour. now, a few months later, it has the original problem again, xcept that now it wont stay on at all, even if i leave it unplugged over night. This was an expensive monitor, and should really have better quality. It is not under warranty now, so I amnot taking the chance on maybe getting lucky on having the problem fixed by sending it away. might work, might not, but it is probablynot work a service fee.
I will defintely try a different brand this time.

