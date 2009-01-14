How to disassemble Samsung SyncMaster 920N LCD Monitor?

i had a similar problem. the screen would spontaneously power down, and then it would not come back on even if press power. i would unplug it for a while (had to be at least a few hours), and it would come back on. i would have to be careful not to touch any buttons, or power it off, or i would have the problem again. I did get so bad that i had to send it away. i got it back, and it worked for a while, although it came back with other quircky behaviour. now, a few months later, it has the original problem again, xcept that now it wont stay on at all, even if i leave it unplugged over night. This was an expensive monitor, and should really have better quality. It is not under warranty now, so I amnot taking the chance on maybe getting lucky on having the problem fixed by sending it away. might work, might not, but it is probablynot work a service fee.

I will defintely try a different brand this time.