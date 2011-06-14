How To forum

How to develop apps?

by ankusho300 / June 14, 2011 11:11 AM PDT

How to get started and help with the code and all. This would be for iPhone.

Developing Apps
by Djinngenie / June 14, 2011 2:21 PM PDT
Hello Ankusho300,For developing apps to maybe eventually publish to the App Store, you will first need a developers account which you can easily get from the Apple Website or by clicking here. Once you have done this you should download Xcode 3.2.5 which will give you all the tools you need for creating and testing your apps. If you want you can get Xcode 4 which is an updated more sophisticated app on the Mac App Store that you can find here(about 5 dollars). Another helpful app that you can use for developing apps is TextWrangler, TextWrangler is a great app for editing code but you will probably be okay with Xcode! Another thing that what you will most likely find useful during developing is some kind of elaborate photo editing software like Photoshop from Adobe, there are many other photo editing softwares on the Mac App Store that may also interest you. Photo editing softwares are very important incase you would like to make icons and things like that for your apps. By the way Photoshop can be downloaded here(at a price though). So those are all the tools needed to get started on developing. Now the thing you will need is to learn how to make apps. A great book that tells you the basics of developing is called "iPhone and iPad Apps for Absolute Beginners" by Rory Lewis, this is a very great book for beginners and on his website you can find links to videos that take you step through step for all the lessons in the book. The book can be purchased as an ebook here but I recommend to check your local library for the book to avoid buying it! Happy Another thing you can do is check on Youtube for tutorials and help on developing apps, once you get a bit better at developing apps a Youtube user "TheEagle1100" has a great tutorial that teaches you how to make a a simple app similar to Doodle Jump or Papi Jump, his channel can be found here. One more book that helps you to develop apps on Xcode is a free PDF download from Apple that deeply covers Xcode and programming, get it here. Anyways thats all I can tell you to get started with programming so good luck with your future programming!!!!CyrusP.S. If you would like to get Photoshop, Xcode or different paid apps for free. Message me back about it!Links Below

OOPS Forgot to say something!!!!
by Djinngenie / June 14, 2011 2:25 PM PDT
If you want to publish apps to the App Store or test them out on your iPhone/iPad you have to enroll in the Mac Developer Program which is at minimum 99 dollars. Enroll Now HERE!!!

