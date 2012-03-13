you voided the warranty. You're going to need to send it back as is. If you're worried about data that's on it, you can run the Seatools destructive diagnostics test and write zeros to the drive. The test should provide a return code that's needed for warranty replacement. If the drive is really messed up, it won't be able to wipe the data anyway. I'm afraid you're options are few if you want it replaced for free.
I have a new hardisk (Seagate 500GB) but it is making CLICK! NOISES now.
I have 1 year warranty left.
So i just wanna make it Crush Technically then i can get another New One, (as a replace for warranty from the shop.)
So weird i put a few water inside its circuit even while running. But its still detecting and working well (but with NOISES).
Then i plugged the power cable OFF and ON many times while PC is running. But its still alive.
How can i make it dead technically??
Note: I can't open the Case or touch any Screws as its Terms & Conditions of Warranty.
Because the Warranty won't apply on any User Errors such Case Opening/ Physical Damaging .. etc.
So i just need another technical technique.