how to copy only the audio of a vcd

by sasmdr / April 23, 2008 10:08 PM PDT

Hi

I have a CD drive (read only) on my laptop and I would like to copy the audio portion of a vcd - basically copy the songs onto my hard disk from a vcd.

How do I do it ? Windows Media Player that I have does not allow it and I dont think Winamp allows it,too.

Thanks very much for your kind help.

All too easy.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 23, 2008 10:17 PM PDT

Once you know how.

I use a tool called VIRTUAL DUB but will not write a tutorial for it. The file off the VCD is the .DAT file which I copy off the VCD and to a working directory. Rename it to .AVI

Now open it with VIRTUAL DUB and split off the audio.
Done.
Bob

thanks ,but...
by sasmdr / April 24, 2008 4:48 PM PDT

Thanks for the tool Virtual Dub, but I am afraid I could not make it work.

Is there another , simpler way?

Surely there is a program that says - load the vcd and click here and converts to audio.... alright,alright, I am not very good with music on a pc and...yes, that would be nice...

Thanks

moderator , pl help
by sasmdr / April 24, 2008 7:37 PM PDT

Can the moderator of this group kindly reply to this? I am looking for a simple solution to this problem.

Thanks

Read only CD Drive?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / April 24, 2008 8:10 PM PDT
In reply to: moderator , pl help

Are you sure your CD ROM is read only?

If so, then you cannot copy/burn any files to CD. You will need a CD-R or CD-R/RW drive installed.

CD-R means a CD-Recordable drive and a CD-R/RW means a CD Rewritable drive that can record and rewrite over an existing disk.

With a CD-R/RW drive you can only rewrite on to special CD's that are RW or rewritable.

If you only have a CD Drive then you cannot do any recording/copying/burning.

Mark

copying to hard disk
by sasmdr / April 24, 2008 9:55 PM PDT
In reply to: Read only CD Drive?

Hi

I copy the audio cd to my hard disk.


I would now like to copy the audio portion of this vcd to hard disk in a similar fashion.

Makes sense to isolate the sound files as suggested above and I can see those files in the directory , but then how to proceed from there?

"I could not make it work"
by Kees Bakker / April 24, 2008 8:38 PM PDT
In reply to: moderator , pl help

Please tell exactly what you did and what happened. Might help somebody to note what's wrong.

Kees

could not find the command
by sasmdr / April 24, 2008 9:51 PM PDT

I downloaded the virtual dub software and then could not find the commands to do the copy.

Yes, I have a read only Cd Rom drive.

To copy an audio cd , I just place it in the drive and use the copy cd command of windows media player 7 that i have.

If I play the vcd in the same cd drive and play it , I would like to copy the audio file of this vcd.

Thanks

"Could not find the command"
by Kees Bakker / April 24, 2008 10:00 PM PDT

I don't have the program, so I can't help you. But maybe somebody else, like Bob, can tell you a little bit more.

Kees

You didn't follow my instruction so
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 24, 2008 11:59 PM PDT

I'm unsure if writing more could help you. The amount of instructions I gave you were minimal on purpose so to add more when you didn't do what I supplied would only add confusion.

Good luck,
Bob

for moderator - R Profitt
by sasmdr / April 27, 2008 6:56 PM PDT

Hi

Pl clarify in detail. I would love to try it out. If you wish we could do a live skype session.

Basically, I used the rename command of MS - Windows and that did not work. The file remained a .dat file and did not become a .wav file.

Thanks

Re: rename
by Kees Bakker / April 27, 2008 7:00 PM PDT

If you rename a file from .dat in .wav, it doesn't say .dat but becomes .wav. That's an elementary task in Windows. If you don't master the basics of using Windows, it's very difficult to help you.

Try Control Panel>Folder Options>View tab and set it to show all (that is: hide no) extensions. Then you'll see the extensions and hopefully manage to change them also.

Kees

The rename after the copy was from...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 28, 2008 12:18 AM PDT

.DAT to .AVI to make it easy for you to open it in Virtual Dub.

Given you can't follow the simplest of instructions of copying a file, renaming it then you need to spend time learning the basics of computing before we can move forward.
Bob

managed to do the following
by sasmdr / April 30, 2008 10:00 PM PDT

I downloaded Virtual Dub.

Copied one of the DAT files to the desktop.

Started Virtual Dub and used the command , save as AVI to save it as an avi file. This file can be played in Winamp.

Then I do not know how to strip off the audio content - which command?

I tried to export it as a .bin file ,but then how do I convert this to an audio mp3 file?

I tried using the rename command on the DAT file - right click on file name and do a rename to .avi ; the file remains xyz.avi.dat !!

Looks light the solution may not be far away.

I'd ask for help on renaming files.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 30, 2008 10:12 PM PDT

Get someone local to help you learn how.

As to "Then I do not know how to strip off the audio content - which command?"

Once the file is open in Virtual Dub, use the File, Save Wav command.

Sadly this shows me you are not applying yourself since it's in the file menu.
Bob

it is so easy...
by sasmdr / April 30, 2008 10:44 PM PDT

It is so easy - have a difficulty; go to cnet forums ; pose your question ; follow the instructions , Bingo!!!

Oh well, Windows Help says rename of a file can be done from recovery console..is that it ?

Anyways, I am totally new to the media part of Windows... fed up by now!!!

One of the first things I learnt
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 1, 2008 2:36 AM PDT
In reply to: it is so easy...

One of the first things I learnt when I got my first Windows computer was, "right click everything".

I learnt so much that way.

You should try it as well. Right click everything. Right click that file you want to rename.

Mark

it does not work ; the right click
by sasmdr / May 1, 2008 6:36 PM PDT

Rename with right click will change the name of the file not the file type.

The first post magnificiently suggested that the file type has to be changed.

I used Windows help and it said that I have to go into recovery mode and from that console I can type in rename say abc.dat to abc.avi or abc.wav

So that is the way that works ; but then using virtual dub I realized that the process involves rewriting the file from .dat to .avi - so how does merely the rename command do the job.... ?

Finally, I saved the file as .wav but it still shoes the video ; I want merely the audio component as mp3 or say wav.

Thanks

Renaming a file.
by Kees Bakker / May 1, 2008 6:43 PM PDT

I just tried it.

I had a file that showed as "myfile.xls". I right clicked on it, chose "Rename", replaced xls with doc and gave enter. I got a warning that changing the extension might make the file unusable, said yes, and the file displayed as "myfile.doc". Nothing wrong with that.

Maybe you didn't set the folder options to show all extensions?

Kees

right click
by sasmdr / May 1, 2008 7:06 PM PDT
In reply to: Renaming a file.

I changed the name to abc.xls of a dat file. I got no warning.

Then I right clicked on the file and saw the properties of the file - sure enough the name is abc.xls ,but the file type remains .dat.

Re: renaming
by Kees Bakker / May 1, 2008 7:10 PM PDT
In reply to: right click

Go into Control Panel>Folder Options>View and UNCHECK "Hide extensions for known filetypes".

Then you should be able to rename abc.dat to abc.xls without any problems. Sorry, but this is rather elementary use of Windows.

Kees

yes it worked
by sasmdr / May 1, 2008 7:38 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: renaming

Yes, it worked as you suggested.Amazing ability to convert a .dat file to a .xls or Microsoft Excel file.

If you say this is elementary, I will accept it; however, it flummoxes me that the operating system does not automatically take care of this - why the option?

One may choose not to display the file type while renaming , but surely if you are going to allow the filetype to be changed by merely typing a new extension then it should automatically diplay both components of the file name while the rename is being done.

But then Windows is Windows... I am a mainframe guy and cannot imagine this remarkable ease to transfer file types - on a mainframe one would have to "export" the file to a new filetype or run a program that does the necessary conversion including changing the way the data is stored.

Phew... now I have to go back eventually to music - I must say that I had managed to save the file as .avi and yes, the program ran and converted the file from .dat to a new file .avi

Thanks for the help and patience with the renaming. Glad you helped and showed me something.

As I see it.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 1, 2008 8:02 PM PDT
In reply to: yes it worked

Windows is the OS for main stream users, people who have no computer knowledge. Generally they just want a 'point and click' system.

Windows can do that usually. But Windows can also do very many other things, like renaming files. The problem is, so many of these other things can cause Windows to crash if the user does not know what he or she is doing. For instance, renaming a file is easy. But if the extension is renamed then the file is likely to become unusable by Windows. As a mainframe person you will know that just renaming a file extension, for example a document.doc file to document.xls, does not convert the file to work in any other application. In my example the document.xls will not work in the Excel Spreadsheet application, because Excel does not recognize the file as a valid spreadsheet. In fact, neither would that file now work in Word, because Word no longer sees the file as a valid *.doc file.

Imagine the problems if a critical system file, (a .dll file or similar), had the extension changed. Windows may continue to work for a while, but it would soon crash.

That's why the file extensions are hidden for files that show up in Windows Explorer or My Computer, etc.

But that is why it is so important to learn about Windows before tackling anything major like stripping audio from a video file. Windows will do it, (perhaps with help from 3rd party utilities), but you need to know more before trying such things.

Being a mainframe person I expect you can see that someone like myself, for example, would be lost trying to navigate mainframe procedures, until I had learned more. It's the same with Windows.

Mark

yep
by sasmdr / May 1, 2008 8:20 PM PDT
In reply to: As I see it.

You agree with what I say.

The thing is that Microsoft has implemented this badly.

They should allow the rename without unchecking an obscure box ; the rename dialog box should show both the file name and its type with a suitable display warning to leave it unchanged if merely the title was being changed...

Hmm now to wonder why I was asked to rename and not run a program that does the changing of the file type...

As I saw the utility , it converted the .dat file into .avi and then saved it - the program ran the whole length of the file and now we have .avi i.e audio video interleaved ; now to unleaven the audio portion...

Is there a simpler tool than this ?

The right tool would have been - load the vcd ; click on an option that says unstrip the audio into this folder and do it...but then such a simple tool does not seem available , or ...????

The tool I used is
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 1, 2008 8:38 PM PDT
In reply to: yep

Very simple.

1. Copy file.
2. Rename it (optional!!)
3. Open it in the software.
4. File, Save Wav.

Seems simple to me. Why would anyone need less than 4 steps?

does that not ?
by sasmdr / May 1, 2008 8:47 PM PDT
In reply to: The tool I used is

Does that not retain the video content?

I did the same and played it back and sure the video was available.

Did you want it to?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 1, 2008 9:24 PM PDT
In reply to: does that not ?

Here a .WAV file was created. Maybe you were confused and thought it would edit the .AVI and delete the video in the .AVI?

back on track
by sasmdr / May 1, 2008 9:33 PM PDT
In reply to: it is so easy...

We now have the .dat file as .avi - either through rename or running the program virtual dub.

The file can also be converted into .wav either through rename or virtual dub.

What next ?

If one sees my original post - I want a file with only the audio content , preferably in mp3 format.

Re: saving audio
by Kees Bakker / May 1, 2008 9:37 PM PDT
In reply to: back on track

Bob suggested to use File>Save wav. That's not the same as File>Save or File>Save As. Did you try it? What was the resulting file?
What does the programs help say about File>Save wav?

One expects the file to be a .wav file, smaller than the avi. Did you check the filename, the file size, the creation date?

To convert a .wav file to a .mp3, try Windows Media Player or cdex (free download).

Kees

i do have the wav file and cdex but
by sasmdr / May 1, 2008 10:21 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: saving audio

The CDEx uses a CD off the CD Player - mine is a CD Rom and I have stored the .wav file on my hard disk.

How to get around this?

Any program that accepts input in .wav or .avi format from the hard disk and gives .mp3 file ?

Thanks

.wav to .mp3
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 1, 2008 10:25 PM PDT

I strongly suggest you learn how to ask a search engine for the free softwares that do this. The CDEX method is simple enough but given what happened above with 4 steps turning into such a long post I think it's time for a new post.
Bob

