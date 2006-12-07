how to copy game programs on a dvd?

If you have a DVD-ROM drive and a DVD burner then you can simply use your DVD burning software to duplicate the DVD. If there is no default option to duplicate a DVD you can browse to that DVD and select all of the files just as you would on your hard drive and have it burn a new DVD.
The catch, though, is that software DVDs include copy protection, preventing the duplication of the DVD. In that case it's a dead end as circumventing the copy protection is illegal.
John
what do u need to copy files on a dvd?i can copy files on a cd but not dvd