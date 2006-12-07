Audio & Video Software forum

how to copy game programs on a dvd?

by askara / December 7, 2006 11:02 PM PST

what do u need to copy files on a dvd?i can copy files on a cd but not dvd

That depends...
by John.Wilkinson / December 8, 2006 12:35 AM PST

If you have a DVD-ROM drive and a DVD burner then you can simply use your DVD burning software to duplicate the DVD. If there is no default option to duplicate a DVD you can browse to that DVD and select all of the files just as you would on your hard drive and have it burn a new DVD.

The catch, though, is that software DVDs include copy protection, preventing the duplication of the DVD. In that case it's a dead end as circumventing the copy protection is illegal.

John

emmmmmmmm
by askara / December 8, 2006 8:35 PM PST
In reply to: That depends...

emm how do u check if u have a dvd rom drive?and what dvd burner u should use

Ah...
by John.Wilkinson / December 9, 2006 12:16 AM PST
In reply to: emmmmmmmm

Usually when you open My Computer it would state if the drive is a CD-ROM, DVD-ROM, etc. You could also use the free program Everest to find out more about your drives, and your computer in general.

John

Also see your other thread...
by John.Wilkinson / December 9, 2006 2:04 AM PST

In your other thread it sounds as if the game you are asking for help with is pirated, so this thread is also being locked.

John

