How To Contact CNET?

Contacting the Upload.com team...
Right now the Cnet Upload.com team is horribly behind handling a stockpile of back requests, and as a result the response time has been greatly increased. However, they are addressing all previously-reported issues, the status of which may be accessed by clicking here.
Regards,
John
P.S. Except in specific cases, all support is provided via e-mail due to the usage of a structured support management system.
Cnet APP not responding
I have a New Galaxy Note 3...! I downloaded the cnet app from the Play Store... Everything installed as it should...! After 4 or 5 days of using the app, I now get this message when I try to open the app. it says there is no internet connection...! But everything else is working, I have deleted the app and reloaded it, I have turned off my WiFi and tried opening it using data... Nothing works...!!
Any information regarding this problem would greatly appreciated...!
John -
Note: This post was edited by a forum moderator to remove email to prevent abuse by spammers on 02/12/2014 at 12:42 PM PT
You should'nt
post your email address here. Spammers and bad folks can get a hold of it and do bad things.
Digger
I've forwarded your post to our ap team...
for investigation, I will update you with anything they find.
Cheers!
-Lee
BTW I removed your email address to prevent spammers abuse.
John an update for you.
I heard back from the mobile app team and they said that there is a feed issue going on, so that maybe the culprit to the issue you are seeing.
I will update you as soon as it is fixed.
They apologize for the inconvenience.
Hang in there.
-Lee
Another update for you John...
This issue should be fixed. Can you please try it out and let me know if it is working for you now?
Thanks!
-Lee
CNET unresponsive, no contact numbers
Anyone who sells anything on line--especially when the product is a download--should provid contact numbers for when things go wrong. Such appears to not be the case with CNET. I donwloaded Avira Anti Vir Premium from CNET six weeks ago. They charged my credit card, but the download did not take. I can find NO TELEPHONE CONTACT NUMBERS for CNET. The last thing I want to do is read through an encyclopedia of "Frequently asked questions" in hopes that my question will be among them. What happened to my download? How do I get Help on this?? What is CNET's contact number? Right now, I feel like one ripped-off customer. Something is amiss here.....
CNET doesn't actually sell Avira software...
There is a "buy now" link on CNET's product page for Avira AntiVir Premium, but if you look at the URL on the order page, you'll notice it is trialpay.com. That's a third party that actually sells the software for Avira. They display the CNET logo on some of the pages because that's where you came from, but any issues with the order should be taken up with TrialPay while all tech support issues should be taken up with Avira. Honestly, I am not sure what, if anything, CNET could do as they aren't involved in the sale of the software.
However, I will note two things:
1.) You can usually download the free trial from CNET and enter the product key you received via email to activate the software.
2.) At the bottom of every CNET page is a Help Center link - following that you'll be able to file a support ticket/send an email to CNET customer service.
Hope this helps,
John
Download App fails to load - No way of Contacting CNET
Thread is more than 1824 days old.
by
Dafydd
Forum moderator
/
February 4, 2014 5:43 AM PST
Why not make a new post.
Dafydd.
I tried and came up empty.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
March 3, 2013 6:17 AM PST
Thanks for the warning but it didn't happen here. I even looked for mac defender in the search. No hit.
Bob
hello
Looks incomplete?
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
August 7, 2013 10:40 AM PDT
This thread is more than 1643 days old.
And my reply is also out of date. Things have changed so if you have an issue that is newer, I suggest a new post.
Again, my reply is out of date.
Bob
I can't find a number either
by
ModuleV
/
June 11, 2013 7:22 AM PDT
Looking for a phone number to contact CNET
bump
Is this what you are looking for?
Collapse -
Re: Is this what you are looking for?
Lee Koo:
It would be easier if you would just reply to my emails; I sent you 2 this weekend.
Big Steve
03/02/14
Tablet
Quick question . I'm looking for a tablet but clueless on what to get. I'm not very computer savvy and I have a iphone 5. Any advice will be use full. Thank you very much.
Collapse -
Quick answer.
by
Kees_B
Forum moderator
/
March 19, 2014 7:56 PM PDT
This isn't a question for this thread in this forum. Try out tablet forum: http://forums.cnet.com/tablet-forum/
But you'll have to be more specific about WHY you are looking for a tablet.
Kees
no one in business today wants to TALK to a human/customer;
it's the world we live in; no business wants to TALK to a human customer.
A human customer might ask a challenging question, requiring knowledge and judgement. Those two features are not part of the mainstream business plan.
They simply cost too much from the perspective of the vendor.
Todays consumer needs to be mindful of those vendors who offer these essential features, and reward those vendors who offer those benefits.
To the others...?
Well, teach them a lesson.
They certainly know from Darwin that survival belongs to the fittest, not just those who show up.
Great Advice
Thank you so much for your great advice
Changed e-mail address
I have changed my e-mail address in my profile but I am not getting your newsletters sent to the new address: tjotto@teksavvy.com. They continue to come to my old address: tjotto@bell.net, which is now inactive. Could we please get this straightened out. Thanks.
Terry Otto
Collapse -
Re: email address
by
Kees_B
Forum moderator
/
April 15, 2016 6:16 AM PDT
I experienced the same. So the easy steps to take:
1. Unsubscribe (from an unsubscribe link in a mail sent to your old address)
2. Subscribe again from your current profile that has your new e-mail address.
The database to send the newsletters seems not to be linked to the profile administration in such a way that a change of e-mail address is replicated. So you have to do it yourself.
Irresponsible article
by
PommyTwo
/
January 18, 2017 6:39 AM PST
Ré Richard Trenholm's article about crashing iPhones with a text. Please remove the article. It's not right when the biggest tech site is, in effect, encouraging irresponsible behaviour by posting a how-to crash iPhones. It's already going viral. Consult your legal department
Cars daredevil garage game
Hi.
I went to your game download site and tried to download a kid's game called "cars daredevil garage" but am unable to download in US. Is there a remedy for this?
Thanks.
Hi Charles6131
Sorry to hear you are having problems downloading the game.
I am assuming it is this game here, as it is the only one I can find.
http://download.cnet.com/Cars-Daredevil-Garage/3000-20416_4-76618692.html
This is an iOS game and it will be a direct download from the Apple iTunes Store. I went to search for this specific game in the iTunes App store and unfortunately no matching results came back. So it is very likely that Disney removed the game and it is no longer available.
I will contact the Download.com team and have them remove from their site since it is no longer available on iTunes. I apologize for the troubles.
Thank you.
-Lee
WARNING about an ad from taboola. RadSpeed Detector Pro.
by
ishootraw
/
November 27, 2017 10:24 PM PST
There was an ad at the bottom of one of your articles placed by taboola.
The ad was about the RadSpeed Detector Pro. This ad forwards you to a website that sells these radar detectors with MANY FALSE claims and even includes a testimonial of a man claiming to be Jimmy B from North Carolina. The mans actual name is Anthony Hill from Georgia and is involved in a Fatal Shooting. Many more false claims are on this website.
I know cnet doesn't place these ads themselves, but having ads like this showing up on your website is BAD NEWS FOR CNET! A youtube video describes how this whole ad is a scam.
IF I CAN'T TRUST YOUR ADs THAT ARE PLACED ON YOUR WEBSITE, THEN WHY WOULD I EVER WANT TO SUPPORT YOUR SPONSORS???
IF I DON'T SUPPORT YOUR SPONSORS, THEN THEY DON'T MAKE ANY MONEY.
IF YOUR SPONSORS DON'T MAKE ANY MONEY FROM YOUR READERS, THEN THEY WILL NOT PLACE ADs ON YOUR WEBSITE.
IF ADs ARE NOT PLACED ON YOUR WEBSITE, THEN YOU DON'T MAKE ANY MONEY.
This is pretty simple. You must know your readers and you must know your sponsors.
Link to youtube video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdxigTInejw
I hope you actually read this post.
Thank you for your feedback about the ad.
I will forward this to our ad team so this is brought to their attention.
Thank you again for your feedback.
-Lee
Censorship
CNET has blocked my account from commenting on articles. I called out their blatant racism and double standards, and I guess that can't have any discussion that questions their propoganda.