How To Contact CNET?

by Houndf / February 6, 2009 12:42 AM PST

I've had a problem submitted for a month. The automated response is:


This e-mail is to acknowledge receipt of your message. We make every effort to respond to all customer inquiries. Your query has been assigned case number ref_no. In addition to this acknowledgement, you will receive a direct response from a customer service representative. Please refer to the above case number if you don't hear from us within 5 business days. Our office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST. Again, thank you for the opportunity to better serve you.

For answers to our most frequently asked questions, please refer to our Knowledgebase:
http://artistupload.custhelp.com/cgi-bin/artistupload.cfg/php/enduser/std_alp.php

Regards,
Artist Uploads
Customer Service
CNET Download.com
I know their office hours, but if I could find their phone number that would be a lot more useful. I wish it were right in front of my eyes and I were stupid but I can't find any. Any help would be appreciated.

31 total posts
Contacting the Upload.com team...
by John.Wilkinson / February 6, 2009 9:21 AM PST
In reply to: How To Contact CNET?

Right now the Cnet Upload.com team is horribly behind handling a stockpile of back requests, and as a result the response time has been greatly increased. However, they are addressing all previously-reported issues, the status of which may be accessed by clicking here.

Regards,
John


P.S. Except in specific cases, all support is provided via e-mail due to the usage of a structured support management system.

Cnet APP not responding
by camionses / February 12, 2014 4:15 AM PST

I have a New Galaxy Note 3...! I downloaded the cnet app from the Play Store... Everything installed as it should...! After 4 or 5 days of using the app, I now get this message when I try to open the app. it says there is no internet connection...! But everything else is working, I have deleted the app and reloaded it, I have turned off my WiFi and tried opening it using data... Nothing works...!!

Any information regarding this problem would greatly appreciated...!

John -

Note: This post was edited by a forum moderator to remove email to prevent abuse by spammers on 02/12/2014 at 12:42 PM PT

You should'nt
by itsdigger / February 12, 2014 4:29 AM PST

post your email address here. Spammers and bad folks can get a hold of it and do bad things.

Digger

I've forwarded your post to our ap team...
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / February 12, 2014 4:46 AM PST

for investigation, I will update you with anything they find.

Cheers!
-Lee

BTW I removed your email address to prevent spammers abuse.

John an update for you.
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / February 12, 2014 7:29 AM PST

I heard back from the mobile app team and they said that there is a feed issue going on, so that maybe the culprit to the issue you are seeing.

I will update you as soon as it is fixed.

They apologize for the inconvenience.

Hang in there.

-Lee

Another update for you John...
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / February 12, 2014 9:23 AM PST

This issue should be fixed. Can you please try it out and let me know if it is working for you now?

Thanks!
-Lee

Flag
CNET unresponsive, no contact numbers
by rworthington / April 18, 2011 7:02 AM PDT
In reply to: How To Contact CNET?

Anyone who sells anything on line--especially when the product is a download--should provid contact numbers for when things go wrong. Such appears to not be the case with CNET. I donwloaded Avira Anti Vir Premium from CNET six weeks ago. They charged my credit card, but the download did not take. I can find NO TELEPHONE CONTACT NUMBERS for CNET. The last thing I want to do is read through an encyclopedia of "Frequently asked questions" in hopes that my question will be among them. What happened to my download? How do I get Help on this?? What is CNET's contact number? Right now, I feel like one ripped-off customer. Something is amiss here.....

CNET doesn't actually sell Avira software...
by John.Wilkinson / April 18, 2011 11:23 AM PDT

There is a "buy now" link on CNET's product page for Avira AntiVir Premium, but if you look at the URL on the order page, you'll notice it is trialpay.com. That's a third party that actually sells the software for Avira. They display the CNET logo on some of the pages because that's where you came from, but any issues with the order should be taken up with TrialPay while all tech support issues should be taken up with Avira. Honestly, I am not sure what, if anything, CNET could do as they aren't involved in the sale of the software.

However, I will note two things:
1.) You can usually download the free trial from CNET and enter the product key you received via email to activate the software.
2.) At the bottom of every CNET page is a Help Center link - following that you'll be able to file a support ticket/send an email to CNET customer service.

Hope this helps,
John

Download App fails to load - No way of Contacting CNET
by FireDocUSMC / February 4, 2014 5:18 AM PST
Thread is more than 1824 days old.
by Dafydd Forum moderator / February 4, 2014 5:43 AM PST

Why not make a new post.

Dafydd.

It's really stupid there's no way to contact the webmaster
by mrhello666 / March 2, 2013 7:10 AM PST
In reply to: How To Contact CNET?

I wanted to send this warning to the webmaster and couldn't even find a contact for the website!!!!


I just went to this page:

http://download.cnet.com/1770-20_4-0.html?tag=pfindersrch&searchtype=downloads&query=skype&filter=platform=Mac|&filterName=platform=Mac|

And among the sponsored links there's one with a little space man logo that looks suspiciously like a link to mac defender, which, as you should know is malware.

It places your entire organization under suspicion as to how clean your downloads are.

Keith Sanborn

I tried and came up empty.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 3, 2013 6:17 AM PST

Thanks for the warning but it didn't happen here. I even looked for mac defender in the search. No hit.
Bob

hello
by ZALTA1980 / August 7, 2013 2:16 AM PDT

ight now the Cnet Upload.com team is horribly behind handling a stockpile of back requests, and as a result the response time has been greatly increased. However, they are addressing all previously-reported issues, the status of which may be accessed by

Looks incomplete?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 7, 2013 10:40 AM PDT
In reply to: hello

This thread is more than 1643 days old.

And my reply is also out of date. Things have changed so if you have an issue that is newer, I suggest a new post.

Again, my reply is out of date.
Bob

I can't find a number either
by ModuleV / June 11, 2013 7:22 AM PDT
In reply to: How To Contact CNET?

Looking for a phone number to contact CNET

bump

Is this what you are looking for?
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / June 11, 2013 7:46 AM PDT
hello
by ZALTA1980 / August 7, 2013 2:19 AM PDT

There is a "buy now" link on CNET's product page for Avira AntiVir Premium, but if you look at the URL on the order page, you'll notice it is trialpay.com. That's a third party that actually sells the software for Avira. They display the CNET logo on some of the pages because that's where you came from, but any issues with the order should be taken up with TrialPay while all tech support issues should be taken up with Avira. Honestly, I am not sure what, if anything, CNET could do as they aren't involved in the sale of the software.

However, I will note two things:
1.) You can usually download the free trial from CNET and enter the product key you received via email to activate the software.
2.) At the bottom of every CNET page is a Help Center link - following that you'll be able to file a support ticket/send an email to CNET customer service.

Re: Is this what you are looking for?
by Big Steve / March 2, 2014 11:05 AM PST
Lee Koo:

It would be easier if you would just reply to my emails; I sent you 2 this weekend.


Big Steve
03/02/14
Tablet
by PoundSalt5 / March 19, 2014 7:36 PM PDT
In reply to: How To Contact CNET?

Quick question . I'm looking for a tablet but clueless on what to get. I'm not very computer savvy and I have a iphone 5. Any advice will be use full. Thank you very much.

Quick answer.
by Kees_B Forum moderator / March 19, 2014 7:56 PM PDT
In reply to: Tablet

This isn't a question for this thread in this forum. Try out tablet forum: http://forums.cnet.com/tablet-forum/

But you'll have to be more specific about WHY you are looking for a tablet.

Kees

no one in business today wants to TALK to a human/customer;
by cheechaBoy / September 8, 2015 9:55 AM PDT
In reply to: How To Contact CNET?

it's the world we live in; no business wants to TALK to a human customer.
A human customer might ask a challenging question, requiring knowledge and judgement. Those two features are not part of the mainstream business plan.
They simply cost too much from the perspective of the vendor.
Todays consumer needs to be mindful of those vendors who offer these essential features, and reward those vendors who offer those benefits.
To the others...?
Well, teach them a lesson.
They certainly know from Darwin that survival belongs to the fittest, not just those who show up.

Great Advice
by tristankelly / September 12, 2015 5:48 AM PDT
In reply to: How To Contact CNET?

Thank you so much for your great advice

Changed e-mail address
by terryotto / April 15, 2016 5:29 AM PDT
In reply to: How To Contact CNET?

I have changed my e-mail address in my profile but I am not getting your newsletters sent to the new address: tjotto@teksavvy.com. They continue to come to my old address: tjotto@bell.net, which is now inactive. Could we please get this straightened out. Thanks.

Terry Otto

Re: email address
by Kees_B Forum moderator / April 15, 2016 6:16 AM PDT
In reply to: Changed e-mail address

I experienced the same. So the easy steps to take:
1. Unsubscribe (from an unsubscribe link in a mail sent to your old address)
2. Subscribe again from your current profile that has your new e-mail address.

The database to send the newsletters seems not to be linked to the profile administration in such a way that a change of e-mail address is replicated. So you have to do it yourself.

Irresponsible article
by PommyTwo / January 18, 2017 6:39 AM PST
In reply to: How To Contact CNET?

Ré Richard Trenholm's article about crashing iPhones with a text. Please remove the article. It's not right when the biggest tech site is, in effect, encouraging irresponsible behaviour by posting a how-to crash iPhones. It's already going viral. Consult your legal department

Cars daredevil garage game
by Charles6131 / August 25, 2017 6:40 AM PDT
In reply to: How To Contact CNET?

Hi.
I went to your game download site and tried to download a kid's game called "cars daredevil garage" but am unable to download in US. Is there a remedy for this?
Thanks.

Hi Charles6131
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / August 25, 2017 10:03 AM PDT

Sorry to hear you are having problems downloading the game.

I am assuming it is this game here, as it is the only one I can find.
http://download.cnet.com/Cars-Daredevil-Garage/3000-20416_4-76618692.html

This is an iOS game and it will be a direct download from the Apple iTunes Store. I went to search for this specific game in the iTunes App store and unfortunately no matching results came back. So it is very likely that Disney removed the game and it is no longer available.

I will contact the Download.com team and have them remove from their site since it is no longer available on iTunes. I apologize for the troubles.

Thank you.
-Lee

WARNING about an ad from taboola. RadSpeed Detector Pro.
by ishootraw / November 27, 2017 10:24 PM PST
In reply to: How To Contact CNET?

There was an ad at the bottom of one of your articles placed by taboola.
The ad was about the RadSpeed Detector Pro. This ad forwards you to a website that sells these radar detectors with MANY FALSE claims and even includes a testimonial of a man claiming to be Jimmy B from North Carolina. The mans actual name is Anthony Hill from Georgia and is involved in a Fatal Shooting. Many more false claims are on this website.

I know cnet doesn't place these ads themselves, but having ads like this showing up on your website is BAD NEWS FOR CNET! A youtube video describes how this whole ad is a scam.

IF I CAN'T TRUST YOUR ADs THAT ARE PLACED ON YOUR WEBSITE, THEN WHY WOULD I EVER WANT TO SUPPORT YOUR SPONSORS???

IF I DON'T SUPPORT YOUR SPONSORS, THEN THEY DON'T MAKE ANY MONEY.

IF YOUR SPONSORS DON'T MAKE ANY MONEY FROM YOUR READERS, THEN THEY WILL NOT PLACE ADs ON YOUR WEBSITE.

IF ADs ARE NOT PLACED ON YOUR WEBSITE, THEN YOU DON'T MAKE ANY MONEY.

This is pretty simple. You must know your readers and you must know your sponsors.

Link to youtube video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdxigTInejw

I hope you actually read this post.

Thank you for your feedback about the ad.
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / November 28, 2017 10:46 AM PST

I will forward this to our ad team so this is brought to their attention.

Thank you again for your feedback.
-Lee

Censorship
by scramf-27831904564814201856792754085115 / February 8, 2018 12:16 PM PST
In reply to: How To Contact CNET?

CNET has blocked my account from commenting on articles. I called out their blatant racism and double standards, and I guess that can't have any discussion that questions their propoganda.

