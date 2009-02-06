How To Contact CNET?

There was an ad at the bottom of one of your articles placed by taboola.

The ad was about the RadSpeed Detector Pro. This ad forwards you to a website that sells these radar detectors with MANY FALSE claims and even includes a testimonial of a man claiming to be Jimmy B from North Carolina. The mans actual name is Anthony Hill from Georgia and is involved in a Fatal Shooting. Many more false claims are on this website.



I know cnet doesn't place these ads themselves, but having ads like this showing up on your website is BAD NEWS FOR CNET! A youtube video describes how this whole ad is a scam.



IF I CAN'T TRUST YOUR ADs THAT ARE PLACED ON YOUR WEBSITE, THEN WHY WOULD I EVER WANT TO SUPPORT YOUR SPONSORS???



IF I DON'T SUPPORT YOUR SPONSORS, THEN THEY DON'T MAKE ANY MONEY.



IF YOUR SPONSORS DON'T MAKE ANY MONEY FROM YOUR READERS, THEN THEY WILL NOT PLACE ADs ON YOUR WEBSITE.



IF ADs ARE NOT PLACED ON YOUR WEBSITE, THEN YOU DON'T MAKE ANY MONEY.



This is pretty simple. You must know your readers and you must know your sponsors.



Link to youtube video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdxigTInejw



I hope you actually read this post.