I will help you find the right words for research but it's usually something folk ask for step by step. Sometimes folk think that it's done with just a Windows PC and not the usual (expensive) gear or a Linux box.
It's called BONDING and here's the research for that.
Sorry but since it is what it is, I've found most to be touchy about it.
Bob
Hi
before i had connected my PC to internet using the Ethernet cable but the speed i was getting was not sufficient so i got my PC connected to a WiFi simultaneously but after some time i noticed that the Ethernet cable was not being used at all as all the bandwidth i required was coming from WiFi and the Ethernet was not at all getting used
Can Someone Give Me A way to use these two simultaneously?
and also my both the networks have proxy servers and in Ethernet my ip v4 address is 192.168.10.176 and in my WiFi it is 192.168.10.238
thnx in advance