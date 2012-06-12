Read the manual for the netgear and configure it for repeater mode. They have a good example. Be aware you can only use WEP to do this so you may not want to use this router.
Hi guys,
As provided in the subject title i've two routers, one which i got from BSNL when opted for internet connection. Its a Utstartcom Type II wireless modem and the other which i got from a friend is Netgear WGR614 wireless modem/router.
Now coming to the real picture. I've the BSNL wireless modem connected and working perfectly on the 3rd floor on one PC, but NOT configured for wireless access and i've another PC on Ground Floor where i need an internet connection. Fortunately, i got a router/modem which is Netgear WGR614. I do not want a wired connection between these two PCs then wanted to try the wireless way
Thereby, any pointers/directions/procedures on how to connect these two PCs with/without these routers would be of much help.
Thanks very much in advance.
Regards,
Ramki