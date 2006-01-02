HOW to change language in WINDOWS XP?

I know of no offer from Hp, Dell, Toshiba, other to ship you the laptop with Russian in the US. The reason is simply because the support of such is outside what can be supported at the prices they charge.
You may find yourself isolated until you reach the country that uses this as the native language.
In the meantime I want to warn you that installing Windows is less than trivial on laptops. The drivers do not come on the Windows CD so be sure you are adept at installing this OS and finding the drivers.
Cheers,
Bob
I need professional advice, please. Before I bought a new notebook in US I'd like to know how can I change the language in Windows from English to Russian. I need to work in Russia and use the Russian version of Windows.
Should I buy here laptop with Windows XP Pro or Home is enough?
I'm planning to buy Toshiba Satellite 17'' notebook. Is it possible to buy computer in US with Russian version already installed there? What model will be the best?
Huge THANKS to all who will answer.