First you need to locate the flash file(swf). If you have played the game but there is no link to download it then you will need to locate your temporary internet files folder, this normally will be found at:



C*:\\Documents And Settings\Your Username\**Local Settings\Temporary Internet Files\



*Where C is your hard disk drive of which windows is installed upon.



**Local settings will only be visable if you have hidden files and folders shown. To enable this: when in My computer click tools, then click folder options, then view and under hidden files and folders select show.



Now that you have located the folder, you need to locate the Flash File(.swf) scroll through until you have found it then copy and paste it into your documents(or wherever you store your web files before there uploaded).



Once you have this you need to log on to your freewebs account and select file manager, then click upload a file. Locate the .swf flash file that you copyied earlier and click upload.



You now need to go into the page you want the game to be on and create a new paragraph, when in the paragragh editor select raw html paragraph from the drop down box at the top.



Paste in this code and edit:



<embed src="http://www.freewebs.com/your site/game name.swf" quality=high pluginspage="http://www.macromedia.com/shockwave/download/index.cgi?P1_Prod_Version=ShockwaveFlash" type="application/x-shockwave-flash">

</embed>



Change your site to your username and game name to the file name of the file you uploaded.



Now save the paragraph and save the page.



Test the page and you should see your flash game!!



Make sure you have permision from the content provider before doing this though.



If you have any problems/Questions then just post them here.



Hope this Help's!!!



Thanks



Andrew