How's the Build Sound?

would go amd not intel. the 6600gt oc is a waste of money. get the 6800gs instead. u didnt list the maker of the ram. do not use the 450 watt psu that comes with the case. how bout mouse,keyboard, monitor, speakers.
optical drives- fast ones would be sata dvd burners. but they're kinda expensive at $100+. if not then, mostly any dvd burner would be good. go newegg.com.
also on hd, i would suggest getting a sata hd from western digital or seagate. at newegg.com
also do u have a copy of windows, thermal paste?
if u still want intel, name the manufacturer of your mobo, and definitely buy a good heatsink. would suggest the thermaltake big typhoon, the zalman copper, or the ones from thermalright.
Motherboard: Intel 945G ATX
Processor: Pentium 4 630
Video Card: GeForce 6600 GT OC
Ram: 2 x 512mb DDR2 667 (240-pin)
Case: XION Gaming ATX Case w/ 450 watt PSU
Optical Drive: ??
Hard Drive: ??
Also, what's a good optical drive, i want one that has a fast CD-RW, and can read DVD's fast, and also burn DVD's. Any pointers? (Less than $80)
And, I'm looking for an internal Hard DRive that's around 100gb and has a 7200 RPM, preferably a SATA. Any pointers? (Less than $90)
thanks again