How's the Build Sound?

by rlm89 / November 28, 2005 12:27 PM PST

Motherboard: Intel 945G ATX

Processor: Pentium 4 630

Video Card: GeForce 6600 GT OC

Ram: 2 x 512mb DDR2 667 (240-pin)

Case: XION Gaming ATX Case w/ 450 watt PSU

Optical Drive: ??

Hard Drive: ??

Also, what's a good optical drive, i want one that has a fast CD-RW, and can read DVD's fast, and also burn DVD's. Any pointers? (Less than $80)

And, I'm looking for an internal Hard DRive that's around 100gb and has a 7200 RPM, preferably a SATA. Any pointers? (Less than $90)

thanks again

6 total posts
Collapse -
hmm this build doesnt look to good
by nerdyboy1234 / November 28, 2005 12:54 PM PST
In reply to: How's the Build Sound?

would go amd not intel. the 6600gt oc is a waste of money. get the 6800gs instead. u didnt list the maker of the ram. do not use the 450 watt psu that comes with the case. how bout mouse,keyboard, monitor, speakers.

optical drives- fast ones would be sata dvd burners. but they're kinda expensive at $100+. if not then, mostly any dvd burner would be good. go newegg.com.

also on hd, i would suggest getting a sata hd from western digital or seagate. at newegg.com

also do u have a copy of windows, thermal paste?

if u still want intel, name the manufacturer of your mobo, and definitely buy a good heatsink. would suggest the thermaltake big typhoon, the zalman copper, or the ones from thermalright.

Collapse -
nerdy is right
by AMDrules / November 28, 2005 1:10 PM PST
In reply to: How's the Build Sound?

Drop intel for AMD. For $189 you can get an Athlon 3500+. The pentium 4 640 will cost you $210.

Source www.pricewatch.com

BTW: 3500 PWNS!

Collapse -
hmm
by rlm89 / November 28, 2005 2:03 PM PST
In reply to: nerdy is right

mmk. well thank you for the help. with this being my first build i'm jsut testing the waters, and figuring waht's the best for my buck. AMD over intel seems quite popular now, so i'm going ot have to check that out

Collapse -
No need to thank me, kidding
by Eddiefromalienwarecomps / November 28, 2005 2:41 PM PST
In reply to: How's the Build Sound?

Go to www.tigerdirect.com
They have alot of goodies that you need that exceed your expectations. They have a 300gb hard drive for less than a $100, click on the link
http://www.tigerdirect.com/applications/SearchTools/item-details.asp?EdpNo=1197385

Dual layer Sony DVD burner ***$50
http://www.tigerdirect.com/applications/SearchTools/item-details.asp?EdpNo=1491355&Sku=S167-4206

Well yes as AMDrules so kindly pointed out, get an AMD processor. Way better than Intel. Although I haven't switched to AMD yet (I need a new motherobard), I know they give excellent performance(friend has an AMD X2 4800+) So yes get a motherboard that supports a socket 939. Socket 939 allows you to upgrade to better AMD http://reviews.cnet.com/5224-7586-0.html?forumID=68&threadID=139646&messageID=1568428#
Submitprocessors down the road. So get a cheap AMD processor now that supports socket 939 (saw one for $170) and you can get a better AMD processor later.
Hope this info helps and good luck on your system.

Collapse -
Don't know where that 3rd link came from, read this post
by Eddiefromalienwarecomps / November 28, 2005 2:43 PM PST

