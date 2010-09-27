how quickly does security log on?

Computer Help forum

by LakesReg / September 27, 2010 11:40 AM PDT

I have a Vista Home premium 32 bit with Vista SP 2
Its a Dell desktop PC. Configuration as

PC>>DSL MODM (no router)>>>>>Phone/DSL wall jack

The DSL line is always connected. So when I turn my computer on, as it starts up it will also connect to the internet

Now my qustion is, how do I know that my internet Security (Norton) loads up and turns on BEFORE my PC actually connects to the internet?

It should do.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / September 27, 2010 10:08 PM PDT

I can't say specifically with Norton as I use the ZoneAlarm firewall and anti-virus, but I know that ZA's "TrueVector" service loads very quickly before Windows starts, and before the network connection is enabled.

Some years ago I was shocked when I realised that the networked enabled so early in bootup, but then found out that TrueVector also loads early on to prevent hackers from gaining access during this vulnerable period.

All good firewalls will have a similar service, and Nortons ins one of the best.

Mark

While I don't share
by Jimmy Greystone / September 27, 2010 11:26 PM PDT

While I don't share the high opinion of Norton products, or anything made by Symantec for that matter, every major AV program is going to load very early in the boot process. Obviously they can't load before Windows loads to at least some basic level to provide the necessary infrastructure the program needs to run, but it is pretty early on in the process.

Of course this really is kind of a non-issue, because the bulk of the threats out there are nowhere near this sophisticated. They rely on exploiting browser vulnerabilities. More specifically, Internet Explorer vulnerabilities, because the way Microsoft tied it into the OS plus ActiveX giving developers nearly the same level of access as a program you bought in a store, makes for a very attractive target. Considering what most people consider a "hacker" is just some dumb kid who figured out how to download a specific program that does all the heavy lifting for them, people really tend to go overboard on the whole security thing. They buy these big expensive suites, figure they're protected against everything, and expect the program to protect them from their own stupidity, and negelct to do some of the most basic things to maintain security. Things akin to locking your door.

Don't rely on a single program, or even suite of programs, to keep you safe.

So....
by LakesReg / September 28, 2010 8:27 AM PDT
In reply to: While I don't share

Chances are good that my Norton Internet Security will load before my PC connects to the internet, EVEN though my PC is set up to start the process of internet connection at start up?
Meaning that even though turning on my PC will get the connection to the internet started, the Norton Internet Security will load first?
Is that generally the sequence of things that security will load up first before internet connection is established?

Think about this . . .
by Coryphaeus / September 28, 2010 1:49 PM PDT
In reply to: So....

Even though your PC is connected, attacks come through browser activity and email. Unless you have some sort of Messaging running at start up, you have no worries. But if you have Windows Messaging, Yahoo! and such, they will access the net without your knowledge.

Messaging is one of the worst applications ever invented. As I said above, they load first, probably after your AV, and will get a connection before you open your browser. But they may load first. If you have any of the messaging services, turn them off or set them to open only when you click them.

Norton load process
by Michael_York / October 1, 2010 5:38 AM PDT

Hi LakesReg,

This is Mike from Norton Support.

Norton Internet Security loads during the startup process so that it can check some of the startup files for problems. Your internet connection is most likely controled by your modem and will not start until the necessary Windows files are loaded. If Norton has a problem loading at startup, or if it detects a threat it will then notify you.

Thanks,
<ike

Thanks Mike
by LakesReg / October 10, 2010 5:54 AM PDT
In reply to: Norton load process

But does this only apply when early load is on? In NIS2010 early load is OFF by default

