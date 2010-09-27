how quickly does security log on?

While I don't share the high opinion of Norton products, or anything made by Symantec for that matter, every major AV program is going to load very early in the boot process. Obviously they can't load before Windows loads to at least some basic level to provide the necessary infrastructure the program needs to run, but it is pretty early on in the process.



Of course this really is kind of a non-issue, because the bulk of the threats out there are nowhere near this sophisticated. They rely on exploiting browser vulnerabilities. More specifically, Internet Explorer vulnerabilities, because the way Microsoft tied it into the OS plus ActiveX giving developers nearly the same level of access as a program you bought in a store, makes for a very attractive target. Considering what most people consider a "hacker" is just some dumb kid who figured out how to download a specific program that does all the heavy lifting for them, people really tend to go overboard on the whole security thing. They buy these big expensive suites, figure they're protected against everything, and expect the program to protect them from their own stupidity, and negelct to do some of the most basic things to maintain security. Things akin to locking your door.



Don't rely on a single program, or even suite of programs, to keep you safe.