No. Unless the printer specifically supports such a feature, you're SOL. You could, however, get some kind of a timer and attach that to a power strip or something that the printer is on. So, every day at a specific time, it shuts off. Just make it like say midnight or some time after you've almost always gone to bed.
I have Windows XP desktop, and a Canon ip1600 printer. Busy life anymore, and it seems I am forgetting more and more to turn off the printer when I'm done using the computer. Is there a way to program the computer to "tell" the printer to turn off when I tell the computer to shut down?