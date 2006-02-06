How much of a difference will 1GB of ram make?

Thread display:
See no reason that it should not work.
Your system only has two memory slots. Maybe buy a single stick of 512 MB and that with your existing 128 in the other slot will probably give you most of the boost that 1 GB will give, unless you are a power gamer.
I see no indication that your system supports Dual Channel mode for memory.
I find the the faster memory usually works
but at the lower speed. IJjst get it so that it is available if one decides to get a new computer and reuse it.
I'm used to buying full return memory in the event that one time happens that it doesn't work.
I guess that is getting riskier with some of the newer high density memory.
I too like to lean as far forward as possible but
by
VAPCMD
/
February 7, 2006 9:17 AM PST
sometimes it just isn't meant to be.
A while back, we had a bunch of Dells that needed more RAM. The machine SPECs called for PC66 or PC100 depending on CPU, many or most actually had sticks of PC100. I got two 128MB sticks of PC100 and two sticks of PC133 ....the PC133 worked but kept showing errors so when we went to buy RAM, we had to stick with lower speed PC100.
The posters best option might be to take his CPU someplace local and buy the RAM tested and installed in his box. If the PC3200 would runs but not reliably using DocMEM or MemTest86, then the vendor could back off to CP2700 or PC2100.
it will not work
by
mohammed
/
February 10, 2006 3:49 PM PST
Offcourse , tracing this way really increase the vilicity of your programs ,a good and fast Pcs compined with huge ram and fast proccessers
thanks
Significant difference ...
by
VAPCMD
/
February 6, 2006 12:39 PM PST
Relatively speaking it will be like a car with a perfect tune up and then some. Not so much faster at boot up but faster smoother running programs
But the RAM you selected...is DDR400/PC3200 and what Crucial.com shows nothing faster for your PC than DDR333/PC2700. If your Dell docs say it will take PC3200...then go for it. Perhaps it will work fine or work but not reliably or maybe it won't work at all.
Another option is ....
From WWW.CRUCIAL.COM GUARANTEED TO WORK IN YOUR PC
Details $63.04 ea
512MB?CT238741
DDR PC2100
CL=2.5
NON-ECC
depends
by
evlded
/
February 6, 2006 1:04 PM PST
i will run no less than 1gb on any system running windows xp.. some might call it overkill but have you ever tried to game on an xp system running firewall/antivirus software with 512mb....forget it.
go with the gig.
yeah for real
when i jumped from 512MB to 1GB on my old PC it was crazy! I was extremly happy with the new smoothness my PC was running at.
Good luck man,
Nick
Even a couple years ago, 512MB was enough...
for less than hardcore gamers even with firewall and AV apps. But yeah, times have changed. 0.5GB minimum for casual users and 1GB minimum for gamers nowadays.
Better Check With Microsoft
by
kf4sci
/
February 9, 2006 6:55 PM PST
I seem to recall that Microsoft Windows has a 512mb limit on RAM. You could add more but it wouldn't see it. A foolish move just like two com ports and limited addresses. One would think that by now they would have corrected their mistakes.
Better check with Microsoft????
Windows does not have a limit on ram! Your capabilities are determined by your motherboard. If you have a Dell, you can go to that website [DELL] and type in your service tag number...it will give you the specs for the system it built. If you have an off-brand, "Google" the motherboard number and check the specs.
I beg to differ
Windows may not have a limit on ram but it deffinately has issues with large ammounts of ram.
If you have more than 512MB RAM and are running Windows 95, 98, 98SE, or ME, you may not have enough cache to handle all of your memory.
See > http://support.microsoft.com/kb/q253912/
The limitation does not apply to Windows 2000 and Windows XP
Ya better ask which MS OS there runnin before jumpin the gun.
(NT)
(NT) I second that ...512MBs RAM was once the OS limit
by
VAPCMD
/
February 10, 2006 11:27 AM PST
Better check with Microsoft????
Actually, Microsoft OSes have always had memory limitations, as seen in this excerpt from their support site: (http://support.microsoft.com/kb/555223/en-us)
Here's a list of how much RAM the various Windows versions and editions support (as of Nov 2004):
Windows NT 4.0: 4 GB
Windows 2000 Professional: 4 GB
Windows 2000 Standard Server: 4 GB
Windows 2000 Advanced Server: 8GB
Windows 2000 Datacenter Server: 32GB
Windows XP Professional: 4 GB
*Windows XP 64-bit: 16 GB
Windows Server 2003 Web Edition: 2 GB
Windows Server 2003 Standard Edition: 4 GB
Windows Server 2003 Enterprise Edition: 32 GB
Windows Server 2003 Datacenter Edition: 64 GB
*Found elsewhere on MS site. And Windows 98 was limited to 512MB RAM.
1 gb ram
by
twl845
/
February 9, 2006 9:36 PM PST
If you're using a 1.6 gh computer with 126 mb of ram, I can't imagine how you came up with that combo in the first place. I would think that a computer like that would have came with at least 256mb of ram. If the computer will accept 1 gb of ram, why don't you just go for a new computer and get it over with. A good combo would be 2.8gh with 1gb of ram. Last year I ordered a Dell from their web site where you can build your computer from the base model, with all the features you want, the way you want them. By now you can probably get a 3gh with 1 or 2 gb of ram and be smokin'.
There were plenty with only 128mb
''I can't imagine how you came up with that combo in the first place''
Just about every major computer manufacture within 98SE & Win Me era put out computers with 128MB ram. They Ranged from 866Mhz to 1.8Ghz. Yes even dell.
It was possible to buy them with 256MB but it was either a higher end machine or towards the end of the 1.6 1.8 ghz era.
I don't know how many people I've ran into with Ghz pc's 40'60 gb hd's runnin Me on 128mb of ram then went to upgrade to XP home and complain about there computer being slower only to find out they needed more ram.
Emachines and 128 MB
When I bought this PC some 4 years ago, it only had 128 MB of PC2100 DDR (Emachines W1640), and a Athlon XP 1600+ processor (1.4 Ghz).....Considering 32 MB was used for the Integrated Graphics, I was dropped to 96 MB......So yes, it was possible to see that config, 512 MB more gave me a new lease on life(It also came with a 40 GB HD to boot)......
ditto here on my old Dell XPS T550...
bought in late '99:
win98 SE
p3 550
128MB RAM
When i upgraded that to winXP 3 years later, I upped my RAM to 640 MB PC 133. I had to turn off the translucent selection rectangle effect in winXP, but else, it ran well.
How much of a difference will 1GB of ram make?
I went to the Dell website and this is what I found out about your PC...
Your Current Selection: DELL
Dimension 4400
Maximum Memory: 1024 MB.
Number of Slots: 2
What this means is you can only have 1GB total memory between the 2 slots...thus 512MB stick in each slot. If I was you, I would try one 512MB stick along with the 128MB stick and see how it performs. That will give you 640MB total. As long as you are not "gaming", this should satisfy your power needs.
how much RAM is good enough?
by
bl8de
/
February 10, 2006 2:10 PM PST
-depends on your OS. Early versions of Windows required substantially less Ram to run efficiently.
XP changed that dramatically because it has a very graphic interface.The most efficient user of Ram was Windows 2000 pro,which was very stable and is still prefered in some business circles and home users.
XP comes with the bells and whistle package and you pay for it in terms of Ram.
Whatever your motherboard,if your budget will allow it,always max the Ram to the board's limit.This is the single most cost/performance effective upgrade you can make to your system, and you can install it yourself with minimal fuss.
I strongly recommend you use a minumum of 512megs with XP and more.It is understandbly a Ram hog with all the options for multiple tasks.
Now that you have the Ram,the next possible upgrade is a better graphic card.Make sure it will work within your system's specefication!
RESEARCH! Check if your Powersupply can handle it! Keep it Simple!
Ram
Now that you have the Ram,the next possible upgrade is a better graphic card.Make sure it will work within your system's specefication!
RESEARCH! Check if your Powersupply can handle it! Keep it Simple!
Where can I find this info on power supply?
yes it would make a great difference
by
rolakyng
/
February 10, 2006 1:55 PM PST
well, as a matter of fact "YES" it would make a big difference in the performance of your pc-
RAM- Random Access Memory. It is also known as a scrath pad that is used to store temporary or intermediate results or values. this is the memory that the computer uses for storing the programs and their data while working on them. S, if u're drafting a letter using a word processor, say MS-WORD, you are workin with a document loaded into the RAM. To store your letter for later use, it has to be saved on the hard disk. Later, you can retrieve it from the hard disk and continue working on the document. Thus, RAM functions as a scratch pad for the computer and is sometimes called the scratch pad memory.
The RAM size is the important parameter in determining the size and complexity of problems that a computer can handle. When people refer to the amount of memory that a computer has, they are talking about the amount of RAM available.
The RAM synchronizes memory access with the CPU clock for faster data transfer.
you will love the extra memory
In a word you will love it. Your mother board specs will determine whether the chosen memory will work. I upgraded from 128m to 768m under windows 98 before going to xp and it stopped the blue screen of death cold. Startup will likely be somewhat faster, especially if you have a lot of system tray icons. Depending on the degree to which you use multiple active windows, you will enjoy far more speed and stability because with more memory, there will be less need to swap things out to the temporary space on your disk drive.
More RAM
by
r21339
/
February 12, 2006 6:08 AM PST
First of all. more RAM is not going to improve performance in a significant way unless you have a motherboard that supports "dual channel". This technology requires two sticks of DDR RAM that basicaly doubles the bandwith of the memory.
For your computer, I recommend 256 MB of memory so that you can run multiple applications. Your best bet is to go to crucial.com and search for the memory for your particular machine. They sell to individuals as cheap as nay other site and it will work everytime.
More RAM
by
twl845
/
February 12, 2006 8:53 AM PST
There are too many apps today that require 256mb of RAM to operate smoothly. I would look up your computer and see how much RAM it can handle, and install additional cards to reach that amount. If your computer can handle 512 mb all the better. That will satisfy anything your computer can handle. I don't know where you live, but there are Staples office supply stores where I live that sell RAM cards and will install them for you for about $30. I'll bet Best Buy will do the same. Doing it yourself is easy enough, but if installing makes you nervous, that's a way to go.
For a like amount of memory/speed
Dual Channel may give a 10% edge in performance. If he goes from 128 to 512 he'll do far better than that in terms of improvement using XP. Besides, I see no indication at the Dell site that his computer supports Dual Channel.
I always make systems using Dual Channel, but do not kid myself on what the gain is. Intel provides such info in their technical documents.
Actually, I've heard that Dual Chan may give u up to 8%..
performance boost. Key words being "up to", but don't quote me on that. Those that made the claimed stated to just get more RAM if u can and it'll be better than lesser amt of RAM with dual channel