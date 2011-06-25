My G62 was a disaster, but that's another story.
Model: HP G62 Notebook PC
Processor: AMD Turion(tm) II P540 Dual- Core Processor 2.40 GHz
Ram: 3GB
Hard Drive: 500GB
System type: 64- bit Operation System, Windows 7 Home Premium
Webcam: Yes
Screen: 15.6"
Everything works just a couple scratches on the front of the laptop, but you really can't see them, and there are no scratches on the inside, no dent or anything on the screen, works really good.
Bought it less than a year ago and i bought the reset disk, and comes with a free 60-day sup. to norton when you reset the laptop.