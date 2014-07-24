How much charge should be there for driver update software p

I agree with Steven.



No charge, nothing. Driver updates are issued free by the vendors.



But there are issues here that you may want to consider;



1] Why do you want to update drivers? Are you having issues with any of the drivers on your computer? If not then the common thinking is to "leave well alone". If it is not broken, don't fix it.



2] If you are having issues with particular hardware or devices on your computer, and the problem points to a needed driver update, then get the driver either from the supplier of the computer, (eg from Dell if it is a Dell computer), or from the hardware/device manufacturer direct.



3] BEWARE software applications that promise to scan your computer for drivers, search the internet for updates, then install the updates for you. Experience has shown that such software rarely works well, and we have had horror stories in these forums where such software has rendered operating systems inaccessible at worse.



4] Also beware so-called online tech-support businesses. Often their charges are excessive and unnecessary, and just as often they "won't let go". There is no end to the updates/improvements that they can offer for your computer.



Take a look at Microsoft Communities, "is Click 4 Support a scam?". Such links are easy to find through search engines and whilst we can't trust every bad review we find on the internet, I do tend to shy away from reports like these.



However, your choice here.



Mark



Note: This post was edited by a forum moderator to fix link on 07/25/2014 at 9:27 AM PT