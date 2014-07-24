How much charge should be there for driver update software p

There isn't any charge for updated drivers. You need to pay nothing and you don't need to be obsessed with always having the latest drivers. You replace drivers that have a known deficiency that you need to have corrected. Replacing drivers in a system that's functioning to your satisfaction comes with the possibility of breaking something that was working.
I am looking for a free driver update software package. I know I am little lazy, this is the reason I would like to be able to with just a few clicks, get a list of all of my out of date drivers and then choose the ones I want to actually update. I would like it to handle both windows 7 and 8. I asked Click4Support and they are ready to do the task for me, still I want to be sure about their charges.. How much should be the proper amount to pay them for this work, suggest something.. Thanks..