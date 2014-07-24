Computer Help forum

How much charge should be there for driver update software p

by mythlyf / July 24, 2014 9:46 PM PDT

I am looking for a free driver update software package. I know I am little lazy, this is the reason I would like to be able to with just a few clicks, get a list of all of my out of date drivers and then choose the ones I want to actually update. I would like it to handle both windows 7 and 8. I asked Click4Support and they are ready to do the task for me, still I want to be sure about their charges.. How much should be the proper amount to pay them for this work, suggest something.. Thanks..

6 total posts

All Answers

Answer
Sure looks like spam but here goes.
by Steven Haninger / July 24, 2014 10:02 PM PDT

There isn't any charge for updated drivers. You need to pay nothing and you don't need to be obsessed with always having the latest drivers. You replace drivers that have a known deficiency that you need to have corrected. Replacing drivers in a system that's functioning to your satisfaction comes with the possibility of breaking something that was working.

Answer
None
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / July 24, 2014 10:29 PM PDT

I agree with Steven.

No charge, nothing. Driver updates are issued free by the vendors.

But there are issues here that you may want to consider;

1] Why do you want to update drivers? Are you having issues with any of the drivers on your computer? If not then the common thinking is to "leave well alone". If it is not broken, don't fix it.

2] If you are having issues with particular hardware or devices on your computer, and the problem points to a needed driver update, then get the driver either from the supplier of the computer, (eg from Dell if it is a Dell computer), or from the hardware/device manufacturer direct.

3] BEWARE software applications that promise to scan your computer for drivers, search the internet for updates, then install the updates for you. Experience has shown that such software rarely works well, and we have had horror stories in these forums where such software has rendered operating systems inaccessible at worse.

4] Also beware so-called online tech-support businesses. Often their charges are excessive and unnecessary, and just as often they "won't let go". There is no end to the updates/improvements that they can offer for your computer.

Take a look at Microsoft Communities, "is Click 4 Support a scam?". Such links are easy to find through search engines and whilst we can't trust every bad review we find on the internet, I do tend to shy away from reports like these.

However, your choice here.

Mark

Note: This post was edited by a forum moderator to fix link on 07/25/2014 at 9:27 AM PT

Answer
Re: support
by Kees_B Forum moderator / July 24, 2014 10:43 PM PDT

You say you want a (free) program. Then you talk about a company doing it for you, which (as you write) isn't free.

Assuming you want to have it done once a week (just a guess) and it takes them half an hour to do it each week (depends on the number of drivers you have), that's 26 hours a year. At 50 USD an hour this makes 1300 USD a year. It's up to you if you find that worthwhile. I wouldn't.

Kees

Answer
Add a third name
by Jimmy Greystone / July 24, 2014 10:50 PM PDT

Add a third name to the list. While I don't subscribe to the "if it ain't broke" nonsense mentality, drivers are virtually always put out for free by the vendor and are not the sort of thing that need regular updating. So paying for a service to update something that doesn't need updating seems like a special kind of stupid.

Answer
No charge. Free Neutrons for all.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 25, 2014 12:28 AM PDT

Here's why I subscribe to if it isn't broke line. Most folk can't recover if they go get and forcefully install or break their PC. On top of that some messages such as the famous CODE 39 for CD/DVD drives erroneously call for a driver but the fault is not a driver at all.

My view is that Microsoft should have fixed the driver issue long ago. Today's new users are arriving and using iPhones and more then getting on a Windows PC to discover a system from decades ago.

Microsoft needs to step up their game.
Bob

