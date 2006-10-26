How many times have you heard..............

?..someone say that they are so disgusted, they?re are just not going to vote.
Defeatism, in it?s purest form. That?s someone who consistently expects or accepts failure.
Failing to vote leaves the door wide open for someone else. Even if none of the candidates for a particular office fully qualify under your expectation. One of them must be the most qualified of the bunch. Failing to vote leaves the vote cast for the most UNqualified to stand uncontested. It?s like giving someone else two votes, as your non-vote failed to dummy or void the bad vote.
It?s probably unlikely that yourself and a candidate will agree on everything. Pick the candidate that you can agree with the most??and VOTE.
Vote for a person?..not a political party. Sadly, we?ve all been witness to the way ?political parties? operate.
