lol, a study showed that playing monkey ball correlated significantly with improved laparascopic skill! so given that, the xbox or playstation or whatever can be written of as a work-related expense! hehe. had 2 friends do it last year (i already had a 360 )
pretty sweet
-dr. karl
How games, play can benefit education - really interesting...
I saw portions of some Discovery channel program last night about gaming. One segment was about Will Wright and his ideas regarding computer games, play, and education. I thought it was really interesting.
http://www.core77.com/blog/technology/modeling_the_future_design_or_fiction_will_wright_speaks_with_the_seti_institutes_jill_tarter_11276.asp
excerpt:
I think of games as being an amplifier for the imagination of the players, [...] Not only are we able to build much more elaborate models on a computer, which can keep track of all the numbers and the repercussions, but we're also able to share and communicate those models to others. It becomes a tool of self expression.
http://www.gamesindustry.biz/articles/will-wright-games-are-not-stories
excerpt:
"Now if you actually look at play, obviously it evolved for a reason. Animals play in the wild, it's a form of education ? they play out little scenarios which help them survive into the future.
So, has "play" died as many educators claim, has it just changed into something new and not quite mature yet, or has it done something else? Note there is a difference between something changing and something evolving. I'm not sure if play has evolved with computer games...what do you think?
Best,
shalin