How do you submit content?

Pretty much says it all in the title. I have a pretty decent video game and I was wondering how I would submit it to the games section. I looked all around and read the FAQ but alas nothing. Help here would be much appreciated
Visit Cnet's upload.com, login, and and follow the presented guide for new users. Be sure to carefully review the listing packages while you're there. (http://www.upload.com/1200-21_5-5081541.html)
Hope this helps,
John
