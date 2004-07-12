Thread display:
Collapse /
Expand
39 total posts
(Page 1 of 2)
Collapse -
Leave , and never go back
Sounds like a bunch from SE. Recognize anyone ?
Collapse -
LOL - no. . .
. . .these folks seemed to stick with the same names and didn't care much about politics
Is this common though to have people be that rude out? As I said, we eat out so very seldom, that it leaves me just stunned by the bad behavior, and wondering if this is commonplace now.
Collapse -
I've not seen anything this bad in Chicago.
There is the occasional misbehaving kids whom the parents ignore, but nothing like this.
You could:
Ask to be moved away from the group.
Turn to the kid. Say, loudly, WOULD YOU STOP HITTING MY CHAIR please. I don't know why we're so reluctant to tell obnoxious people to stop it. I won't do it either, but I think we should.
Collapse -
Re: LOL - no. . .
Hi Diane,
We eat out quite often, and I'm sad to say, this happens a LOT. We often have friendly bets on if we'll be seated next to obnoxious adults or squalling kids.
Usually we try to say something nicely and in a non-threatening manner. If it doesn't stop, we ask the restaurant to do something. It's their job to provide a pleasant dining experience. If they don't, then we definitely tell them WHY we will never be coming back to their establishment.
--Cindi
Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email the mods
Collapse -
Re: LOL - no. . .
by
Dan McC
/
July 13, 2004 12:54 AM PDT
We frequently request to be seated in the no screaming child section. It can't hurt to ask!
Dan
.
Collapse -
Re: How do you handle this?
by
Diana
Forum moderator
/
July 12, 2004 1:37 PM PDT
You should have told the waiter (waitress) that you couldn't hear yourself think with the group and the kid kept hitting your chair. Then let him/her decide what to do about it. If she/he asks you, ask to be moved and let her/him move the plates, etc. If you can't move (restaurant is full), ask that to food be boxed up and don't leave a tip.
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com
Collapse -
Thank you all!
Ah, this sounds like something we might even be willing to do. I am death on being rude in public, but this sounds doable. CL's approach might work well too, but it's not my style, nor my husband's, to escalate things. Frankly though, I was so annoyed tonight because they were so very rude, that I was mentally amusing myself with the idea of giving in to an urge to just reach out and backhand the kid and tell the group off. As it was, we packed up most of our food and left with it.
Glad to hear it is not a normal occurrence though.
Collapse -
(NT)
(NT) Was this at a Denny's? All the freaks hang out there.
Collapse -
Re: (NT) Was this at a Denny's? All the freaks hang out the
No - TGI Friday's. I was led to believe that they had fairly good food and an upbeat atmosphere. I knew it would be louder in there than in say, Black Angus, but I didn't expect it to rival preschool on the McDonald junglegyms. At the hour we were in there, we had beat the normal dinner crowd - in fact, it only had about three customers for food when I first went in (lots more at the bar watching whatever sport is on t.v. these days).
I don't have a problem with Dennys, actually. That is one place that I have eaten a few times. Their Ultimate Omelette is delicious! On the other hand, the TGI Jack Daniels Salmon was not so good. Really sweet BBQ sauce on perfectly good salmon spoils it, IMO. They even did swirls in the bottom of the bowl of my daughter's chicken and rosemary marinera with the same BBQ sauce, as though it were chocolate dribbled onto the plate of a fancy dessert - yuck!
Collapse -
(NT)
(NT) What did your husband say about it?
Collapse -
Re: How do you handle this?
Obviously these group of people appears to be one of the T.T.T.P.
I'd...
1. Complain to the Restaurant Manager.
2. If he ignores you, I'd take the law into my own hands and address your concerns with the T.T.T.P.
3. If the whole issue becomes confrontational and the Manager still ignores what was going on, then...
4. I pack my bag and leave without paying.
5. If the Manager threatens to call the cop, then tell him that your are pressing charges against the restaurant and hand him your lawyer's business card.
I doubt he'll say another word if he's wise.
Collapse -
Chorus-Line A1-QMS...
AFAIK, Mrs. Harrison is an attorney, so I doubt she'd need a lawyer...
Collapse -
Mrs. Harrison cannot be bothered by small claims.
Nevertheless, RETAINER's fees & Business cards comes handy.
Only hand out your lawyer's business card when you can see the 6 figures.
Collapse -
(NT) Move to another table, far far away.
the alternative is to stab the little beast in his a** with your fork without ever looking back at him, before, or after.
Collapse -
(NT)
(NT) Preferably in the next county.
by
xerpor
/
July 12, 2004 2:42 PM PDT
Collapse -
(NT)
(NT) Above post not NT, don't know why it added it.
Collapse -
Re: (NT) Move to another table, far far away.
ROFLMAO - oh, I'd LOVE to hear how you propose to do THAT! A high-heel onto the top of someone's foot I can manage, whether I meant to or not, but what you propose is something beyond my talents
Collapse -
with tact and manners ?
Hi Diane,
Although I probably would have done much like you and your party did, there is yet another option. I've
only had the nerve to try it a couple times. The idea is to make the annoyance "your" fault - but this must be done carefully - one must be sincere for it to have any chance of perhaps getting the message across. Said message being : we are all in public here, but we'd also like to all enjoy ourselves. (?)
So, one could say to the young man something like, " Hello, pardon me for interrupting your festivities, but you and your companions are having so much fun that I could not help but notice - may I ask what are you celebrating?" Then he would be obliged to notice you and your companions, and just might therefore "get" the hint to settle down, or failing that, his elders or guardians or what-have-you would have the opportunity to
"notice" also, all without losing face or having a scene develop; hopefully. Best case is you all become friends, or at least cordial, and worst there is a bit of pregnant pause : which can be dissolved by yet another tactful comment on your part.
Most people mean well, they just are a bit inconsiderate sometimes, and need "guidance" - the subtler the better I can't say I always have the presence of mind/patience/nerve to do so - as above. But if one can appear to be in need of help or interested in another - individual or group - then in many cases people's natural social decorum will kick in. As I said it's tricky, one must be sincere while also holding back those "sharp words" that may be mighty tempting to say out loud!
Anyhow, that's what my southern Grandma did - sometimes. Othertimes she gave 'em a really nasty look
Rick " former 'teenage diplomat' " Jones
Collapse -
(NT)
(NT) Excellent advice - VERY tactful! Thanks! :-))
Collapse -
Re: (NT) Excellent advice - VERY tactful! Thanks! :-))
Hi Diane,
Thank you!
On second thought though, Edward's post below puts mine to shame for inventiveness. And just maybe everyone would laugh and 'problem solved' with smiles all around. It's rare, but beautiful when it happens!
As children, Mom and Dad "restrained" Sis and I : if we had done something like that they definately would have noticed. How this particular ten year old(~) got to such a state of rudeness or inconsideration reflects on his parents "social skills" (or lack of...)
so they might have very well reacted negatively to even a polite cough (!) so, Ed's answer I suspect would work better.
Rick "karmic backflash" Jones
Collapse -
I can't imagine doing this but
by
Diana
Forum moderator
/
July 12, 2004 10:25 PM PDT
I have joined in the conversation. I listen to what they're saying and answer with my own experience (even if I have to make it up). This works especially well with people talking loudly on cell phones.
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com
Collapse -
I'd have told the kid
by
Rick S
/
July 12, 2004 10:39 PM PDT
to knock it off. That's about it though. I wouldn't expect a quirt meal in TGIFridays.
As for the other thing? What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.
Collapse -
Re: How do you handle this?
by
Mary Kay
/
July 12, 2004 10:51 PM PDT
It would be nice if the waitress or management, quietly told the offending parties that they hope they are having a good time but would they mind keeping it down so others can also enjoy their dining. If you lose them as customers, it is certainly better than losing many other diners
Collapse -
Grow balls? ;)
by
Evie
/
July 13, 2004 12:41 AM PDT
Hi Diane,
I, like you, don't eat out often. But TGIF's is not exactly Chucky Cheese's. It is a "party atmosphere" but not a free for all. Personally, since the restaurant was relatively empty, I would simply have requested to be moved to another table rather than confronted the group -- who knows maybe they chose the restaurant/time so they could be loud without disturbing too many people.
The Jack barbeque is very disappointing. Excruciatingly sweet. If you're looking for a better casual dine out, may I recommend Chili's next time.
Evie
Collapse -
Re: Grow balls? ;)
Thanks, Evie. The reason we went out for dinner to begin with was that my daughter fractured and sprained her ankle during cross-country practice Friday, and she is in a cast. I came home during lunch to find her depressed and in tears over not being able to do much, so I took her to work with me and then my husband decided to try and do something upbeat to brighten her mood, such as going out. They had seated us at that particular table to be able to accommodate us with the cast.
I knew TGIFridays would be a bit more of a party place than a subdued restaurant, and I think that was exactly why my husband chose it, to keep the mood bright. Unfortunately, the performance by the people in back of us didn't exactly do much to enhance the evening. At least the little brat only hit me and not my daughter's leg, which could have been really bad.
Chilis, huh? We'll try it next time - thanks!
Collapse -
Chili's is very good, every time I've been,
and since married a Tex-Mex lover, it's been several times recently.
Actually we had been before when visiting each other and on vacation. And it's not all hot spicy food. Their Awesome Blossom onion is excellent the times we ordered one.
My wife really prefers the grill chicken Caribbean salad. They have several meat/salads, I prefer another, grilled chicken Caesar. And the Montery Chicken is very good too IMO.
locations and menus
Never had their heavily advertised baby back ribs though.
RogerNC
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com
Collapse -
PS, my wife insists
that I mention Applebee's too.
And mention their half size orders available all day.
LOL, she's told me SE would rot my brain, and not really interested in it, but insisted when I read the Chili's comments.
Also, she's leaning on my shoulder monitoring me right now so I can't say much more.
RogerNC
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com
Collapse -
Chili's is very good.
by
Dan McC
/
July 13, 2004 12:57 AM PDT
Longhorn Steakhouse is even better, but steps on the wallet a lot harder. They have good salmon, too.
Dan
.
Collapse -
(NT)
(NT) Thirded! Chili's makes good grub, and staff is better.
Collapse -
4rthd - Chilis has GREAT deserts to. (NT)
Back to Speakeasy forum
39
total posts
(Page 1 of 2)