How do you handle this?

by Diane Harrison / July 12, 2004 12:33 PM PDT

We went out to dinner tonight (a very rare occasion) and tried to have a peaceful meal at TGIFridays right after work. We had been there for about twenty minutes and had already been served our main course, when the table in back of me had a family, or at least a group of people who obviously knew each other, descend in a big way.

First, the son (approx. age 10) started bashing himself and his chair against the back of my chair. There was plenty of room normally between our chairs, but I moved in even more to get away from him; however, he still managed to do it. Of course, the parents did nothing to even suggest that he stop that. The whole group was talking at volumes that would have made a heavy metal performance sound quiet. It's not only that I didn't want to hear their conversation, but the volume was insane in the near empty restaurant, and it felt like my head would split from the vibration of all seven of them booming out their comments non-stop to each other. My family was literally unable to carry on a conversation from that point on due to the noise, and we were all gritting our teeth in frustration and discomfort.

Only the boy intent on hitting my back, was a child - the rest were all adults. Other people in the restaurant were obviously uncomfortable too, and kept shooting that group quick, pained looks, which were clearly ignored.

I've had this happen before in other places. The worst was probably in Las Vegas when these two older women and an older man came into the restaurant at 3 a.m., and only the section we were in was open, due to the hour and lack of patrons. The man ran his mouth non-stop in what he said were his "Shecky Green" (sp?) imitations. As a comedian, he was worse than William Hung is as a singer. And loud? Oh, my!!!! And the women with him were clearly drunk and trying to be as loud as he was, laughing at all of his comments and egging him on to do more - including take off some clothes *cringe*! At one point, he found amusement in gargling with the wine he demanded the waiter bring! *Thankfully, I've forgotten the details of the "trick" he did with boiled eggs and his mouth. . .*

I usually opt to eat as fast as possible and just leave rather than asking the waiter to try and move us, but is there a better way any of you have handled these types of situations without having it get ugly?

Leave , and never go back
by Del McMullen / July 12, 2004 12:51 PM PDT

Sounds like a bunch from SE. Recognize anyone ?

LOL - no. . .
by Diane Harrison / July 12, 2004 1:16 PM PDT

. . .these folks seemed to stick with the same names and didn't care much about politics Wink

Is this common though to have people be that rude out? As I said, we eat out so very seldom, that it leaves me just stunned by the bad behavior, and wondering if this is commonplace now.

I've not seen anything this bad in Chicago.
by Kiddpeat / July 12, 2004 1:34 PM PDT
In reply to: LOL - no. . .

There is the occasional misbehaving kids whom the parents ignore, but nothing like this.

You could:

Ask to be moved away from the group.

Turn to the kid. Say, loudly, WOULD YOU STOP HITTING MY CHAIR please. I don't know why we're so reluctant to tell obnoxious people to stop it. I won't do it either, but I think we should.

Re: LOL - no. . .
by Cindi Haynes / July 13, 2004 12:46 AM PDT
In reply to: LOL - no. . .

Hi Diane,

We eat out quite often, and I'm sad to say, this happens a LOT. We often have friendly bets on if we'll be seated next to obnoxious adults or squalling kids.

Usually we try to say something nicely and in a non-threatening manner. If it doesn't stop, we ask the restaurant to do something. It's their job to provide a pleasant dining experience. If they don't, then we definitely tell them WHY we will never be coming back to their establishment.

--Cindi
Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email the mods

Re: LOL - no. . .
by Dan McC / July 13, 2004 12:54 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: LOL - no. . .

We frequently request to be seated in the no screaming child section. It can't hurt to ask!

Dan


.

Re: How do you handle this?
by Diana Forum moderator / July 12, 2004 1:37 PM PDT

You should have told the waiter (waitress) that you couldn't hear yourself think with the group and the kid kept hitting your chair. Then let him/her decide what to do about it. If she/he asks you, ask to be moved and let her/him move the plates, etc. If you can't move (restaurant is full), ask that to food be boxed up and don't leave a tip.

click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

Thank you all!
by Diane Harrison / July 12, 2004 2:12 PM PDT

Ah, this sounds like something we might even be willing to do. I am death on being rude in public, but this sounds doable. CL's approach might work well too, but it's not my style, nor my husband's, to escalate things. Frankly though, I was so annoyed tonight because they were so very rude, that I was mentally amusing myself with the idea of giving in to an urge to just reach out and backhand the kid and tell the group off. As it was, we packed up most of our food and left with it.

Glad to hear it is not a normal occurrence though.

Flag
(NT) (NT) Was this at a Denny's? All the freaks hang out there.
by James Denison / July 12, 2004 2:44 PM PDT
In reply to: Thank you all!
Re: (NT) Was this at a Denny's? All the freaks hang out the
by Diane Harrison / July 12, 2004 2:53 PM PDT

No - TGI Friday's. I was led to believe that they had fairly good food and an upbeat atmosphere. I knew it would be louder in there than in say, Black Angus, but I didn't expect it to rival preschool on the McDonald junglegyms. At the hour we were in there, we had beat the normal dinner crowd - in fact, it only had about three customers for food when I first went in (lots more at the bar watching whatever sport is on t.v. these days).

I don't have a problem with Dennys, actually. That is one place that I have eaten a few times. Their Ultimate Omelette is delicious! On the other hand, the TGI Jack Daniels Salmon was not so good. Really sweet BBQ sauce on perfectly good salmon spoils it, IMO. They even did swirls in the bottom of the bowl of my daughter's chicken and rosemary marinera with the same BBQ sauce, as though it were chocolate dribbled onto the plate of a fancy dessert - yuck!

(NT) (NT) What did your husband say about it?
by Charlie Thunell PL&T / July 12, 2004 5:27 PM PDT
In reply to: Thank you all!
Re: How do you handle this?
by Chorus-Line A1-QMS / July 12, 2004 1:53 PM PDT

Obviously these group of people appears to be one of the T.T.T.P.

I'd...

1. Complain to the Restaurant Manager.
2. If he ignores you, I'd take the law into my own hands and address your concerns with the T.T.T.P.
3. If the whole issue becomes confrontational and the Manager still ignores what was going on, then...
4. I pack my bag and leave without paying.
5. If the Manager threatens to call the cop, then tell him that your are pressing charges against the restaurant and hand him your lawyer's business card.

Happy I doubt he'll say another word if he's wise.

Chorus-Line A1-QMS...
by Charlie Thunell PL&T / July 12, 2004 2:18 PM PDT

AFAIK, Mrs. Harrison is an attorney, so I doubt she'd need a lawyer...

Mrs. Harrison cannot be bothered by small claims.
by Chorus-Line A1-QMS / July 12, 2004 2:37 PM PDT
In reply to: Chorus-Line A1-QMS...

Nevertheless, RETAINER's fees & Business cards comes handy. Happy
Only hand out your lawyer's business card when you can see the 6 figures.

(NT) Move to another table, far far away.
by James Denison / July 12, 2004 2:31 PM PDT

the alternative is to stab the little beast in his a** with your fork without ever looking back at him, before, or after.

(NT) (NT) Preferably in the next county.
by xerpor / July 12, 2004 2:42 PM PDT
(NT) (NT) Above post not NT, don't know why it added it.
by James Denison / July 12, 2004 2:49 PM PDT
Re: (NT) Move to another table, far far away.
by Diane Harrison / July 12, 2004 2:56 PM PDT

ROFLMAO - oh, I'd LOVE to hear how you propose to do THAT! A high-heel onto the top of someone's foot I can manage, whether I meant to or not, but what you propose is something beyond my talents Wink

with tact and manners ?
by Richard Jones Forum moderator / July 12, 2004 6:50 PM PDT

Hi Diane,

Although I probably would have done much like you and your party did, there is yet another option. I've
only had the nerve to try it a couple times. The idea is to make the annoyance "your" fault - but this must be done carefully - one must be sincere for it to have any chance of perhaps getting the message across. Said message being : we are all in public here, but we'd also like to all enjoy ourselves. (?)

So, one could say to the young man something like, " Hello, pardon me for interrupting your festivities, but you and your companions are having so much fun that I could not help but notice - may I ask what are you celebrating?" Then he would be obliged to notice you and your companions, and just might therefore "get" the hint to settle down, or failing that, his elders or guardians or what-have-you would have the opportunity to
"notice" also, all without losing face or having a scene develop; hopefully. Best case is you all become friends, or at least cordial, and worst there is a bit of pregnant pause : which can be dissolved by yet another tactful comment on your part.

Most people mean well, they just are a bit inconsiderate sometimes, and need "guidance" - the subtler the better Happy I can't say I always have the presence of mind/patience/nerve to do so - as above. But if one can appear to be in need of help or interested in another - individual or group - then in many cases people's natural social decorum will kick in. As I said it's tricky, one must be sincere while also holding back those "sharp words" that may be mighty tempting to say out loud!

Anyhow, that's what my southern Grandma did - sometimes. Othertimes she gave 'em a really nasty look
Happy

Rick " former 'teenage diplomat' " Jones

(NT) (NT) Excellent advice - VERY tactful! Thanks! :-))
by Diane Harrison / July 12, 2004 10:15 PM PDT
Re: (NT) Excellent advice - VERY tactful! Thanks! :-))
by Richard Jones Forum moderator / July 13, 2004 6:17 AM PDT

Hi Diane,

Thank you!

On second thought though, Edward's post below puts mine to shame for inventiveness. And just maybe everyone would laugh and 'problem solved' with smiles all around. It's rare, but beautiful when it happens!

As children, Mom and Dad "restrained" Sis and I : if we had done something like that they definately would have noticed. How this particular ten year old(~) got to such a state of rudeness or inconsideration reflects on his parents "social skills" (or lack of...)
so they might have very well reacted negatively to even a polite cough (!) so, Ed's answer I suspect would work better.

Rick "karmic backflash" Jones

I can't imagine doing this but
by Diana Forum moderator / July 12, 2004 10:25 PM PDT

I have joined in the conversation. I listen to what they're saying and answer with my own experience (even if I have to make it up). This works especially well with people talking loudly on cell phones. Wink

click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

I'd have told the kid
by Rick S / July 12, 2004 10:39 PM PDT

to knock it off. That's about it though. I wouldn't expect a quirt meal in TGIFridays.

As for the other thing? What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.

Re: How do you handle this?
by Mary Kay / July 12, 2004 10:51 PM PDT

It would be nice if the waitress or management, quietly told the offending parties that they hope they are having a good time but would they mind keeping it down so others can also enjoy their dining. If you lose them as customers, it is certainly better than losing many other diners

Grow balls? ;)
by Evie / July 13, 2004 12:41 AM PDT

Hi Diane,

I, like you, don't eat out often. But TGIF's is not exactly Chucky Cheese's. It is a "party atmosphere" but not a free for all. Personally, since the restaurant was relatively empty, I would simply have requested to be moved to another table rather than confronted the group -- who knows maybe they chose the restaurant/time so they could be loud without disturbing too many people.

The Jack barbeque is very disappointing. Excruciatingly sweet. If you're looking for a better casual dine out, may I recommend Chili's next time.

Evie Happy

Re: Grow balls? ;)
by Diane Harrison / July 13, 2004 12:54 AM PDT
In reply to: Grow balls? ;)

Thanks, Evie. The reason we went out for dinner to begin with was that my daughter fractured and sprained her ankle during cross-country practice Friday, and she is in a cast. I came home during lunch to find her depressed and in tears over not being able to do much, so I took her to work with me and then my husband decided to try and do something upbeat to brighten her mood, such as going out. They had seated us at that particular table to be able to accommodate us with the cast.

I knew TGIFridays would be a bit more of a party place than a subdued restaurant, and I think that was exactly why my husband chose it, to keep the mood bright. Unfortunately, the performance by the people in back of us didn't exactly do much to enhance the evening. At least the little brat only hit me and not my daughter's leg, which could have been really bad.

Chilis, huh? We'll try it next time - thanks! Happy

Chili's is very good, every time I've been,
by Roger NC / July 13, 2004 8:55 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Grow balls? ;)

and since married a Tex-Mex lover, it's been several times recently.

Actually we had been before when visiting each other and on vacation. And it's not all hot spicy food. Their Awesome Blossom onion is excellent the times we ordered one.

My wife really prefers the grill chicken Caribbean salad. They have several meat/salads, I prefer another, grilled chicken Caesar. And the Montery Chicken is very good too IMO.

locations and menus

Never had their heavily advertised baby back ribs though.

RogerNC

click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

PS, my wife insists
by Roger NC / July 13, 2004 9:02 AM PDT

that I mention Applebee's too.

And mention their half size orders available all day.

LOL, she's told me SE would rot my brain, and not really interested in it, but insisted when I read the Chili's comments.

Also, she's leaning on my shoulder monitoring me right now so I can't say much more.

RogerNC

click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

Chili's is very good.
by Dan McC / July 13, 2004 12:57 AM PDT
In reply to: Grow balls? ;)

Longhorn Steakhouse is even better, but steps on the wallet a lot harder. They have good salmon, too.

Dan


.

(NT) (NT) Thirded! Chili's makes good grub, and staff is better.
by Richard Jones Forum moderator / July 13, 2004 6:19 AM PDT
In reply to: Chili's is very good.
4rthd - Chilis has GREAT deserts to. (NT)
by Kiddpeat / July 13, 2004 8:55 AM PDT

.

