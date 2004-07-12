How do you handle this?

We went out to dinner tonight (a very rare occasion) and tried to have a peaceful meal at TGIFridays right after work. We had been there for about twenty minutes and had already been served our main course, when the table in back of me had a family, or at least a group of people who obviously knew each other, descend in a big way.



First, the son (approx. age 10) started bashing himself and his chair against the back of my chair. There was plenty of room normally between our chairs, but I moved in even more to get away from him; however, he still managed to do it. Of course, the parents did nothing to even suggest that he stop that. The whole group was talking at volumes that would have made a heavy metal performance sound quiet. It's not only that I didn't want to hear their conversation, but the volume was insane in the near empty restaurant, and it felt like my head would split from the vibration of all seven of them booming out their comments non-stop to each other. My family was literally unable to carry on a conversation from that point on due to the noise, and we were all gritting our teeth in frustration and discomfort.



Only the boy intent on hitting my back, was a child - the rest were all adults. Other people in the restaurant were obviously uncomfortable too, and kept shooting that group quick, pained looks, which were clearly ignored.



I've had this happen before in other places. The worst was probably in Las Vegas when these two older women and an older man came into the restaurant at 3 a.m., and only the section we were in was open, due to the hour and lack of patrons. The man ran his mouth non-stop in what he said were his "Shecky Green" (sp?) imitations. As a comedian, he was worse than William Hung is as a singer. And loud? Oh, my!!!! And the women with him were clearly drunk and trying to be as loud as he was, laughing at all of his comments and egging him on to do more - including take off some clothes *cringe*! At one point, he found amusement in gargling with the wine he demanded the waiter bring! *Thankfully, I've forgotten the details of the "trick" he did with boiled eggs and his mouth. . .*



I usually opt to eat as fast as possible and just leave rather than asking the waiter to try and move us, but is there a better way any of you have handled these types of situations without having it get ugly?