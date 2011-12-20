Networking & Wireless forum

how do I unblock port 25 on my motorola Comcast modem to get

by myacobuccim / December 20, 2011 3:32 AM PST

Help! A few weeks ago the server that hosts my email stopped being accessible from my home network. I can access from work, etc, just not from my home network. LimeDomains won't help, Comcast won't help, and I am thinking a port on my modem is blocked after researching it. Please help!!! I am not good with all this tech jargon, and am virtually lost.

router model
by bill012 / December 20, 2011 6:41 AM PST

You will need to post your router model number for someone to help.

It is highly unlikely the router can do this. First you would have to have been in your router changing stuff. This is generally a firewall setting in the router and your router may not even have firewall ability.

That said I would be checking the PC firewall and anti virus settings. It is much more likely that all traffic to all ports are blocked to the site rather than one port.

modem model
by myacobuccim / December 20, 2011 9:15 PM PST
In reply to: router model

I have a Comcast provided Motorola SB5101 modem, and I have a Linksys wireless router. I deleted all the security from Comcast, and disabled my firewall, and actually went into the motorola modem and disabled the firewall, to no avail. Could this be a problem with the linksys router and not the modem? (don't know much about this stuff, sorry) Limedomains won't help me, Comcast said there is a known problem, but declined assistance. They directed me to Motorola to get help with the modem. What if I go out and buy a new modem, and give Comcast back theirs. Would this help?

router model
by myacobuccim / December 20, 2011 11:25 PM PST
In reply to: router model

router model is Linksys E2500

Can't help.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 20, 2011 6:58 AM PST

I can't tell where this server is from your post. Comcast has indeed blocked those ports as they don't allow us to run servers at our home.

Sorry but the details are not here to work with.

But do try one thing. Set up your router to use a Google DNS.
Bob

Can't help.-New!
by myacobuccim / December 20, 2011 9:17 PM PST
In reply to: Can't help.

I am in the Atlanta area. Is this a router prob and not my modem? How exactly does one do what you suggested? I have no idea how to mess with my router...;-0

This is not "mess" with the router.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 20, 2011 11:37 PM PST
In reply to: Can't help.-New!

It's a standard item we can change. Here's a link about it. http://ask-leo.com/should_i_use_googles_new_dns_services.html

This is something that if you feel uncomfortable changing you should give yourself time to learn more about your router and how to change settings.

Bob

Thanks for the reply
by myacobuccim / December 21, 2011 6:07 AM PST

Thanks for the reply, but I really have no idea how to do this. I looked at my router settings, and compared with the google instructions, and feel utterly unsure how to help myself. I'm ready to pull the plug on Comcast. I was able to log into my email at my domain name for years no problem, then snap, I can't . I shouldn't have to learn this stuff just because Comcast decides one day to get up and screw with me! Grrr Ready to fire Comcast for their crap tech support

I hear you.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 21, 2011 6:20 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks for the reply

Imagine the gyrations (lessons?) folk are going through with those smart TVs? The google DNS is just one of a dozen things we get to tinker with.

It's a shame the industry went with TCP/IP but the reasons are now history. What was the big reason? (it was free.)
Bob

(NT) problem accessing mail at gotonames.com from home network
by myacobuccim / December 22, 2011 8:32 PM PST
In reply to: I hear you.
We covered the usual fix.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 23, 2011 12:16 AM PST

1. Not everyone wants to learn about TCP/IP networking or touch the router settings. You seem to be in that group.

2. No. Since the DNS is obtained from the ISP, and you didn't want to change settings, no.

3. No. I'd give yourself time to learn more about TCP/IP basics and how to change router settings.
Bob

