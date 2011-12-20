how do I unblock port 25 on my motorola Comcast modem to get

You will need to post your router model number for someone to help.
It is highly unlikely the router can do this. First you would have to have been in your router changing stuff. This is generally a firewall setting in the router and your router may not even have firewall ability.
That said I would be checking the PC firewall and anti virus settings. It is much more likely that all traffic to all ports are blocked to the site rather than one port.
Help! A few weeks ago the server that hosts my email stopped being accessible from my home network. I can access from work, etc, just not from my home network. LimeDomains won't help, Comcast won't help, and I am thinking a port on my modem is blocked after researching it. Please help!!! I am not good with all this tech jargon, and am virtually lost.