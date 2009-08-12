PC Hardware forum

How Do I setup a Multiple Monitor Computer?

by ironmaster21 / August 12, 2009 1:12 AM PDT

I would like to setup three or four monitors on my computer. I want the screens to have individual properties but also be connected in a panoramic fashion. Can I add more video cards or should I get a ready made unit that supports several monitors? If so, where's a good place to look for one?

This might be what you are after.
by ahtoi / August 12, 2009 2:19 AM PDT
depends
by ramarc / August 12, 2009 11:12 AM PDT

practically all video cards now have two video ports. if your existing video is built into your mobo, you'll need to add two video cards since your built-in video will be disabled when you add a video card (1 card with 2 ports to replace the on-board video and a second card to give you ports 3-4). if you have a discrete video card with two ports, all you need to add is one video card (to give you ports 3-4).

if your existing discrete card is agp, you'll need to add pci card (since you can only have 1 agp device). if your existing discrete card is pci-express, you should add another pci-express card or a pci card. either way, you should add another card using the same gpu vendor (sis, nvidia, or ati) so you don't have add another graphics driver (nvidia and ati drivers often conflict with each other).

there are also some usb based graphic extenders but they are often more expensive (and more finicky to configure) than a second discrete graphics card.

Several Ways you can Setup Multiple Monitors on a Computer
by FreeNRG / August 13, 2009 4:01 PM PDT

The Three main ways to Setup Multiple Monitors
1) You can replace or add an extra video card to your existing computer, depending on how many monitors you wish to support. Although this sounds easy enough, this is a rather complex solution for a beginner, especially when trying to find a compatible graphics card. For this reason, I am going to write an entirely seperate post on that topic and will link to it here, very soon.
Multiple Monitor Graphics Cards:
http://www.multi-monitors.com/category_s/1914.htm
2) You can get a USB to VGA Adapter, or USB to DVI Adapter that will allow you to add an extra monitor to your computer via any USB2.0 Port. You can also add multiple extra monitors by using multiple adapters. This is a great option for viewing documents, surfing the web, using Microsoft Office and many other business tasks. This is not a good option for intense graphical situations such as HDTV, Blu-ray, Gaming and 3D / CAD Workstation applications. For those types of scenarios, it is highly recommended that you purchase a high-powered multi-monitor workstation or a Matrox Dual or Triple Head2Go.
Multiple Monitor Adapters:
http://www.multi-monitors.com/SUPER_PC_Multi_Monitors_com_Multi_Screen_USB_Adapters_s/22.htm
3) You can buy a pre-manufactured multiple monitor computer. The best place to purchase a multiple monitor computer is at: http://Multi-Monitors.com. They carry a multi-monitor computer line called SUPER PC that can support from 2 to 12 monitors (or more if you ask).
Multiple Monitor Computers:
http://www.multi-monitors.com/SUPER_PC_Multi_Monitors_com_Multi_Screen_Computers_PCs_s/23.htm
Multiple Monitor Displays:
http://www.multi-monitors.com/SUPER_PC_Multi_Monitors_com_Multi_Screen_LCD_Displays_s/21.htm
Once you have your multiple monitor system set up and ready to use, you will need to enable all of your monitors in your ?Display Properties? Control Panel. Here is a great link to a complete and animated walkthrough of how to enable your multiple monitors in Windows.
How to Setup Multiple Monitors (Instructions)
http://www.multi-monitors.com/SUPER_PC_Multi_Monitor_Computer_Setup_Instructions_s/40.htm
This is what it will look like when you are done:
Video Demo 1:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j_avGStqZOI
Video Demo 2:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AR7WDpCXj4

It all sounds so easy, but ...
by spari / August 14, 2009 7:47 AM PDT

It's sort of frustrating. I've been at this three-monitor hookup for days and have done major research online, but I just can't make it happen. I'm running Windows XP Professional and I've got two graphic cards installed in my tower: ATi Radeon HD 3650 iCooler II (AGP), and ATi Radeon 9250 (PCI). Both, as you can see, are of the ATi variety, but no go. My assessment of the issue from what I've seen is that for some reason the drivers for both of my graphics cards can't be installed at the same time. Some sort of conflict.

At best I can get one card's drivers installed and working great, but as soon as I install the drivers for the other card and restart as required, I get a flash of a pretty blue screen, experince an automatic restart, then get prompted to--amongst other things--use the last Windows configuration that work.

I've tried everything I can think of; manually installing drives (when I can finally find them online), clean sweeping all ATi stuff and starting again, all sorts of tricks. It doesn't help that I had to hunt down a Hotfix for the ATi HD 3650 as the drivers provided for this card religously present you with an error message upon installation. But, again, even with the hotfix, no go.

FreeNRG, you seem to know your stuff. Do you have any pointers that will get all these monitors jiving (without purchasing more equipment). Does anyone for that matter. I feel like I'm almost there!

And here's some insight as to the sort of issues I'm seeing...when I have one graphic card's driver installed and I go to install the other's, I get asked if I want to replace system32's "ati2evxx.exe" and "ati2evxx.dll" files with the two new ones from the source install. It would also say that they are different versions of English (i.e. one on my computer already is "English (Candida)" while the other is "English (American)." Don't know if this is the root of the conflict between the drivers.

Please Help! I'm assuming that if I can get over this hurdle of non-coexisting drivers, I'd be on my way to three monitor heaven.

I was running...
by ircmate / August 29, 2009 5:02 PM PDT

I was running into a similar problem. I needed a reliable and fast computer that runs up to 10 monitors for my day trading tasks and I was trying to figure out how to maximize bus speeds so I didn't have bottlenecking on my new system. I pretty much just determined to have a company make me one. I purchase a 12 monitor system (they only go in multiples of 4 on the higher systems) over at http://www.multiplexpc.com

The specific model I got was the Proplex 3200 with the 12 monitor option. It works flawlessly. I know a lot of people want to get into this technology for cheap and you can do it yourself, but ultimately I feel like you pay a price since you can't know everything that goes into a system like this to make it run problem free.

Anyways, hope that helps some if you decide to go with a new system.

Here's the link to the model I bought:

http://www.multiplexpc.com/Proplex-3200M-Matte-Multiple-Monitor-Computer-p/prop3200m.htm

Thanks,

Tyler

Thanks, but uh...
by spari / August 30, 2009 9:28 AM PDT
In reply to: I was running...

I'm not interested in going with a new system, but thanks for the commercial.

