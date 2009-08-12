How Do I setup a Multiple Monitor Computer?

It's sort of frustrating. I've been at this three-monitor hookup for days and have done major research online, but I just can't make it happen. I'm running Windows XP Professional and I've got two graphic cards installed in my tower: ATi Radeon HD 3650 iCooler II (AGP), and ATi Radeon 9250 (PCI). Both, as you can see, are of the ATi variety, but no go. My assessment of the issue from what I've seen is that for some reason the drivers for both of my graphics cards can't be installed at the same time. Some sort of conflict.



At best I can get one card's drivers installed and working great, but as soon as I install the drivers for the other card and restart as required, I get a flash of a pretty blue screen, experince an automatic restart, then get prompted to--amongst other things--use the last Windows configuration that work.



I've tried everything I can think of; manually installing drives (when I can finally find them online), clean sweeping all ATi stuff and starting again, all sorts of tricks. It doesn't help that I had to hunt down a Hotfix for the ATi HD 3650 as the drivers provided for this card religously present you with an error message upon installation. But, again, even with the hotfix, no go.



FreeNRG, you seem to know your stuff. Do you have any pointers that will get all these monitors jiving (without purchasing more equipment). Does anyone for that matter. I feel like I'm almost there!



And here's some insight as to the sort of issues I'm seeing...when I have one graphic card's driver installed and I go to install the other's, I get asked if I want to replace system32's "ati2evxx.exe" and "ati2evxx.dll" files with the two new ones from the source install. It would also say that they are different versions of English (i.e. one on my computer already is "English (Candida)" while the other is "English (American)." Don't know if this is the root of the conflict between the drivers.



Please Help! I'm assuming that if I can get over this hurdle of non-coexisting drivers, I'd be on my way to three monitor heaven.