How do I reset a file to open with...

by MartyLK / October 1, 2006 9:36 AM PDT

the original "Unknown application"?

I had trouble with a particular program...PalmOne...and went into the program, found what I though was a problem so I set the HOTSYNC.CNT file to open with PalmOne.exe.

I can't seem to get it to go back to the original "Unknown apllication".

Any help would be appreciated.

4 total posts
System Restore is good for this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 1, 2006 9:40 AM PDT

Saves us from diving into the registry to remove the association. Maybe there is a click here solution but everytime I needed to remove an association I jump into the registry and just delete it there.

Bob

If system restore does not work, ...
by Papa Echo / October 1, 2006 9:56 AM PDT

...open up Windows Explorer, go to Tools->Folder Options ->File types. Scroll down the list for the .CNT extension which you will notice ''opens with Palm One.'' Delete the line, so that there is no reference to a ''.CNT-Palm One '' association.

(NT) (NT) Thanks to you both
by MartyLK / October 1, 2006 11:45 AM PDT
