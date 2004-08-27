You didn't note if such should be free, but such effects are possible with THE GIMP and tools in OPEN OFFICE. You can find such and tutorials on such at google.com
In closing, Winodws ME does not have this feature as a native solution.
Bob
I am trying to make a t-shirt design and have so far been using Microsoft Word. However, I need to make some of the words run in a full circle, not an arch or two archs--some of the words should end up upside down. I can't seem to do this with 2 arches and the bottom one flipped because the angles just don't quite match up. Any help would be great and I'm willing to try other programs if that's a solution.