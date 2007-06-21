is a rather obscure German clone, that's sold at shops like Aldi and Lidl here in Holland. Nothing wrong with it, I assume, cheap and no doubt built from very standard components. The first post about the model I find google isn't negative at all: "I have a Medion 1467 Desktop PC, built like a rock and stable to boot."
But I fear they don't publish detailed specs.
The best thing to do: go to a computer shop, take the case with you and let them advise you about a compatible PSU.
Kees
I have a Medion Desktop PC1467, That I need to replace the power suppy in. What I need to know is how do I know what to get, whats compatable. This pc is on 24/7 so I need something decent. Thanks for the help.