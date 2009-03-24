Windows Vista forum

General discussion

How do I keep sleep timer active if a program is running?

by Kevino4130 / March 24, 2009 1:10 PM PDT

Hello, I have a Dell 530 with Windows Vista. I have found that if I have a program running then the sleep timer does not put the computer to sleep after the scheduled time. I have noticed this in particular if I have I-tunes running or Steam (the video game program) or also with a movie viewer. Is there a way I can enable the sleep timer to over-ride these programs so that it will set the computer to sleep even if the program is running? Thanks.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: How do I keep sleep timer active if a program is running?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: How do I keep sleep timer active if a program is running?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
There is no simple way...
by John.Wilkinson / March 24, 2009 2:29 PM PDT

There's no way of disabling Windows' check for user activity on a per-application basis that I am aware of. Thus, the only solution I can offer is to close (or potentially just pause) the audio/video applications before you walk away.

John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer plagiarism/identity theft...
by John.Wilkinson / October 26, 2009 3:32 AM PDT

FYI:

I have been notified that another individual, identifying himself as "Amit - The Real Computer Expert" of justanswer.com, has copied my above answer and claimed to be another online persona of myself. To clarify, I am not that individual, nor did I authorize the reuse of my posts. Please be aware of such activity and do not pay for answers copied-and-pasted from free resources, such as the Cnet forums.

Regards,
John - The Real Cnet Moderator

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You're in luck.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 25, 2009 12:55 AM PDT

I'm tackling this very issue in my new Windows Mobile 6 application and since it will run on a desktop I needed to grab control of the screensaver and more.

Here's the source for the information I needed to implement in my new application -> http://www.codeproject.com/KB/cs/ScreenSaverControl.aspx

Pass that link up to your coders.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It was different with XP
by Kevino4130 / March 25, 2009 2:24 AM PDT
In reply to: You're in luck.

I remember on my old machine I was running Windows XP and I had exactly the opposite problem. For instance, if I wanted to watch a movie on Windows XP I had to disable the sleep timer so it wouldn't sleep half way through the movie. But with Vista it will not sleep if an application is running. It would be nice to allow an application to run and still rely on your machine sleeping if you happen to leave the computer for some reason. There has to be a way to enable this.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I'm doing this NOW!
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 25, 2009 2:35 AM PDT

My new application has to deal with this NOW and TODAY. So I'm dropping the aforementioned items into my new application.

Pass this along to your code monkeys so they can fix you up.

Maybe I misread that you don't actually own the application. Here we code and OWN our applications and this is why I'm sharing what I'm doing to work this issue.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Vista forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.