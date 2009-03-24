How do I keep sleep timer active if a program is running?

There's no way of disabling Windows' check for user activity on a per-application basis that I am aware of. Thus, the only solution I can offer is to close (or potentially just pause) the audio/video applications before you walk away.
John
Hello, I have a Dell 530 with Windows Vista. I have found that if I have a program running then the sleep timer does not put the computer to sleep after the scheduled time. I have noticed this in particular if I have I-tunes running or Steam (the video game program) or also with a movie viewer. Is there a way I can enable the sleep timer to over-ride these programs so that it will set the computer to sleep even if the program is running? Thanks.