How do I install an USB 2.0 card without win xp sp1?

by msinger69 / July 7, 2006 1:26 AM PDT

How do I install an USB 2.0 card without win xp sp1?
I have installed the pci USB 2.0 card in the computer and plugged in an USB mouse. It works. Now I have tried to install the software and driver that came along with the card. I get a message to install win xp sp1 before I can go any further. I am not able to upgrade my win xp to sp1. I do not have the original OS.

So what can I do? Appreciate any suggestions.
M$

You'll have to get a proper CD and license. Why?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 7, 2006 1:52 AM PDT

The changes are at the very core of this OS. There is no patch that will give USB 2.0 support on plain XP.

What may work is the card might function as USB 1.1 without the needed OS CD. Did you try that?

Bob

Collapse -
Be honest (you were on the other forum.)
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 7, 2006 2:24 AM PDT

"A friend installed the OS and it prevents me from installing SP1 or SP2. So I guess I am stuck. Thanks anyway! M$"

You don't have any rights to run this OS. So the choices are quite clear.

1. Install an OS you have the rights to.
2. Pay up for this OS.

Bob

