The changes are at the very core of this OS. There is no patch that will give USB 2.0 support on plain XP.
What may work is the card might function as USB 1.1 without the needed OS CD. Did you try that?
Bob
How do I install an USB 2.0 card without win xp sp1?
I have installed the pci USB 2.0 card in the computer and plugged in an USB mouse. It works. Now I have tried to install the software and driver that came along with the card. I get a message to install win xp sp1 before I can go any further. I am not able to upgrade my win xp to sp1. I do not have the original OS.
So what can I do? Appreciate any suggestions.
