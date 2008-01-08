TVs & Home Theaters forum

How do I get the true 120 Hz on my Panasonic 32LX700 LCD?

by Jastiger / January 8, 2008 3:07 AM PST

I have surfed the forums and hit up all of the information I can find and still can not find a definitive answer to this question. I have even called Panasonic tech support, and they had no idea what I was talking about there, so here I turn.

I recently purchased a Panasonic TC-32LX700, a 720p 32 inch LCD HDTV with their special "Motion Picture Pro" which uses 120Hz refresh rate technology. I see what it looks like in comparison to 60Hz on the display at the store and it really looks amazing to me. The people seem to be moving almost...TOO smoothly to be really on TV. Needless to say I want the same effect on my television I have here at home.

I do not have an HD-DVD or Blue-Ray Player, but I do play a lot of Xbox 360 and watch normal DVD's on this TV. However, no matter what I do I can't recreate that realistic effect on the television I have here. I have purchased the Monster 1000 cable, the only one that is supposedly capable of handling a 120 Hz refresh rate and still see none of this anti-judder that I see on the television at the store. Is there some setting I'm missing? Is there a different cable I need? Is the effect seen in the store impossible to recreate? Do I need a 1080p Television to realize the full 120Hz potential? Thanks in advance!

Taken
by ktseymour / January 25, 2009 12:30 AM PST

I've got the same tv and wondered the same thing. I would suggest that you return the Monster cable for a full refund as you have been taken. Almost any HDMI cable is capable of handling large amounts of band-with- i.e. spec 1.3- so I'd get your money back.

Collapse -
P.S. Cables scam
by ktseymour / January 25, 2009 12:41 AM PST

If you don't believe me about the cables, Google this simple phrase- the HDMI cable scam-, and you'll have your answer. Please get your money back, and never shop at the store you bought those cables at again ,as they have played you for a sucker.

Collapse -
Loads and Loads and Loads of BS
by jostenmeat / January 25, 2009 2:02 AM PST

the cable is only carrying 24 or 60 fps. There is no such thing really as 120 fps. Even if there were, monoprice could handle it typical lengths.

the "smooth" of what you see is frame interpolation, and is absolutely a separate thing from 120hz.

120hz is also separate from resolution, though you can prolly only find it with 1080p.

also realize that the various versions/algorithms have varying performances between brands.

Don't ask me which are better because I hate it. Ok, Panasonic's version is supposed to be a bit better in the projector world.

read this thread regarding 120hz baloney. you'll see me post about frame interpolation.

http://forums.audioholics.com/forums/showthread.php?t=51020

Collapse -
I believe the 120Hz is a menu setting in the TV
by Dan Filice / January 25, 2009 4:23 AM PST

I have 2 TVs that are 120Hz. In both, there is a menu setting to choose the 120Hz, and even choose the degree of 120Hz. Read you owners manual. It should discuss the setting to enable 120Hz. The 120Hz, from what I can tell, has nothing to do with the source material. the TV applies 120Hz to any signal. On my main TV (Sony SXRD, which is connected to HD cable box via component), the 120Hz creates some odd artifacts, but I never see this when watching Blu-Ray DVDs on my PS3 which is connected via HDMI. I prefer is in any case.

