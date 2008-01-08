How do I get the true 120 Hz on my Panasonic 32LX700 LCD?

I have surfed the forums and hit up all of the information I can find and still can not find a definitive answer to this question. I have even called Panasonic tech support, and they had no idea what I was talking about there, so here I turn.



I recently purchased a Panasonic TC-32LX700, a 720p 32 inch LCD HDTV with their special "Motion Picture Pro" which uses 120Hz refresh rate technology. I see what it looks like in comparison to 60Hz on the display at the store and it really looks amazing to me. The people seem to be moving almost...TOO smoothly to be really on TV. Needless to say I want the same effect on my television I have here at home.



I do not have an HD-DVD or Blue-Ray Player, but I do play a lot of Xbox 360 and watch normal DVD's on this TV. However, no matter what I do I can't recreate that realistic effect on the television I have here. I have purchased the Monster 1000 cable, the only one that is supposedly capable of handling a 120 Hz refresh rate and still see none of this anti-judder that I see on the television at the store. Is there some setting I'm missing? Is there a different cable I need? Is the effect seen in the store impossible to recreate? Do I need a 1080p Television to realize the full 120Hz potential? Thanks in advance!