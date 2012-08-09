Windows 7 forum

How do I 'encourage' Windows 7 to find my other computers?

by TerryMZM / August 9, 2012 4:23 AM PDT

I have a well-functioning network consisting of a home built unit with an AMD quad-core, an ASUS EEEPC netbook, a Sylvania model G, an IBM Thinkpad T-25, an HP 5514 printer, an HP 840 printer, and some NAS. All of the computers are running Windows XP Pro. The network is both wired and wireless. I'm trying to add a Toshiba laptop (model P755-S5390) to this.
The first problem I ran into and still have is that Windows 7 doesn't seem to be able to find my router unless I leave the 'broadcast network id' active. (This is real secure Micro$oft!) Once I found the band-aid for that one, Windows 7 found my network but only saw the 5514 printer and the NAS. (Windows 7 reports one of the NAS drives as inaccessible, but will read and write to it without a problem.)
The Toshiba will eventually see the other computers after about 2 to 3 hours, they just suddenly show up under the 'network' button in 'computer'. The other computers will then stay accessible until I restart the Toshiba, then it's wait 2-3 hours again! I have turned off all the Windows 7 security that looks like it even might be part of the problem (including the Firewall) with no effect.
During the time of inaccessibility, I can ping any XP computer on the network, same as when they are being seen. Additionally, at no time can any of the XP machines see (or ping) the Windows 7 machine, I have a feeling this is related, but I'll be hanged if I know how! I have set all the permissions correctly on all the machines. When Windows 7 deigns to participate in the network, I can read and write to any XP machine, but not the other way around.
I have spent several days trying to figure out why Windows 7 will not see any of the computers on my network. I'm just about to the point of getting a new hard drive, loading a copy of XP that I have, and hoping I don't need any special drivers from Toshiba!
I will appreciate any help you can give.
Thanks,
terry

That's a known issue.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 9, 2012 4:27 AM PDT

And hiding the SSID is not adding any security today. Some want to pull up that old advice or disregard that hiding the SSID hasn't worked for many years now.

Do we need to repeat that discussion?

Also, you can't find a router with the hidden SSID if everything is programmed right. There is, in 7 a connect anyway but then you find other things are broeken.

Bob

O.K. It's a known issue
by TerryMZM / August 9, 2012 7:15 AM PDT
In reply to: That's a known issue.

Everyone else may know about it, but I do not. How about a link to a thread that I've overlooked, please.

Sure. Here's the debunker on the hidden SSID myth.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 9, 2012 11:53 PM PDT
http://www.howtogeek.com/howto/28653/debunking-myths-is-hiding-your-wireless-ssid-really-more-secure/

I got lucky and in one of my work assignments was able to add a couple items from the hak5 shop that makes this pretty easy. The demo of how hiding doesn't work leaves those a little dazed over how that piece of well meaning advice is so outdated.
Bob
The best battle is the one never fought.
by TerryMZM / August 10, 2012 8:02 AM PDT

I agree with the generalities in the link concerning hiding SSID's. But I still feel as some of the commenters did about why make it easy for the bad guys? Yes, it is only one easily conquered layer, and it is no substitute for good encryption, but if it is there, a bad guy most likely will go to the next network where it isn't.
Now, how about any answers you may have concerning my real problem about the delay in my Windows 7 machine seeing any of my XP machines. I discovered a thread in a Microsoft forum about adding a tool to my XP machines to allow Windows 7 to discover them. I tried it on one of them with no effect. The delay is an aggravation especially when I let my new laptop go to sleep. On wake up, here comes the delay again. I really don't think the problem has anything to do with the XP machines. It is too repeatable with the on-off of the laptop. But why is it variable in time delay? Just this morning it only took about 1/2 hour to find the rest of my machines, it has taken nearly 3 hours at times.
Please help,
terry

Are you talking about that old Network Neighborhood issue?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 10, 2012 8:08 AM PDT

I have a story about a company that tanked because they tried to build on top of the NN.

To speed up the find, try the old command line. From memory and you can correct me, it's NET VIEW or one of the others.

That tells Windows to go look NOW.

There is a KB Article from Microsoft that tells how NN can be delayed by days under some conditions. Let's be clear here that NN is and never was a priority item at Microsoft. I'm unsure how much clearer I can put this.
Bob

