How do I 'encourage' Windows 7 to find my other computers?

I have a well-functioning network consisting of a home built unit with an AMD quad-core, an ASUS EEEPC netbook, a Sylvania model G, an IBM Thinkpad T-25, an HP 5514 printer, an HP 840 printer, and some NAS. All of the computers are running Windows XP Pro. The network is both wired and wireless. I'm trying to add a Toshiba laptop (model P755-S5390) to this.

The first problem I ran into and still have is that Windows 7 doesn't seem to be able to find my router unless I leave the 'broadcast network id' active. (This is real secure Micro$oft!) Once I found the band-aid for that one, Windows 7 found my network but only saw the 5514 printer and the NAS. (Windows 7 reports one of the NAS drives as inaccessible, but will read and write to it without a problem.)

The Toshiba will eventually see the other computers after about 2 to 3 hours, they just suddenly show up under the 'network' button in 'computer'. The other computers will then stay accessible until I restart the Toshiba, then it's wait 2-3 hours again! I have turned off all the Windows 7 security that looks like it even might be part of the problem (including the Firewall) with no effect.

During the time of inaccessibility, I can ping any XP computer on the network, same as when they are being seen. Additionally, at no time can any of the XP machines see (or ping) the Windows 7 machine, I have a feeling this is related, but I'll be hanged if I know how! I have set all the permissions correctly on all the machines. When Windows 7 deigns to participate in the network, I can read and write to any XP machine, but not the other way around.

I have spent several days trying to figure out why Windows 7 will not see any of the computers on my network. I'm just about to the point of getting a new hard drive, loading a copy of XP that I have, and hoping I don't need any special drivers from Toshiba!

I will appreciate any help you can give.

Thanks,

terry