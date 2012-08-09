How do I 'encourage' Windows 7 to find my other computers?

And hiding the SSID is not adding any security today. Some want to pull up that old advice or disregard that hiding the SSID hasn't worked for many years now.
Do we need to repeat that discussion?
Also, you can't find a router with the hidden SSID if everything is programmed right. There is, in 7 a connect anyway but then you find other things are broeken.
Bob
I have a well-functioning network consisting of a home built unit with an AMD quad-core, an ASUS EEEPC netbook, a Sylvania model G, an IBM Thinkpad T-25, an HP 5514 printer, an HP 840 printer, and some NAS. All of the computers are running Windows XP Pro. The network is both wired and wireless. I'm trying to add a Toshiba laptop (model P755-S5390) to this.
The first problem I ran into and still have is that Windows 7 doesn't seem to be able to find my router unless I leave the 'broadcast network id' active. (This is real secure Micro$oft!) Once I found the band-aid for that one, Windows 7 found my network but only saw the 5514 printer and the NAS. (Windows 7 reports one of the NAS drives as inaccessible, but will read and write to it without a problem.)
The Toshiba will eventually see the other computers after about 2 to 3 hours, they just suddenly show up under the 'network' button in 'computer'. The other computers will then stay accessible until I restart the Toshiba, then it's wait 2-3 hours again! I have turned off all the Windows 7 security that looks like it even might be part of the problem (including the Firewall) with no effect.
During the time of inaccessibility, I can ping any XP computer on the network, same as when they are being seen. Additionally, at no time can any of the XP machines see (or ping) the Windows 7 machine, I have a feeling this is related, but I'll be hanged if I know how! I have set all the permissions correctly on all the machines. When Windows 7 deigns to participate in the network, I can read and write to any XP machine, but not the other way around.
I have spent several days trying to figure out why Windows 7 will not see any of the computers on my network. I'm just about to the point of getting a new hard drive, loading a copy of XP that I have, and hoping I don't need any special drivers from Toshiba!
I will appreciate any help you can give.
Thanks,
terry