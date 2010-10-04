The software that uses the internal cam is unlikely to use the external. And Windows has no feature to switch among USB cameras. Yes I was surprised too but it's the way it is.
OK, in device manager you check off or check the box that says "Use this in this hardware configuration" to disable one or the other camera.
Bob
i have a hp pavillion and want to use a portable cam rather than the one built in but dont know how to switch from one cam to the other of how to turn off the internal to use an external cam....