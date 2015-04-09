How do I delete apps and reinstall them

Do other Internet related functions work? Or none?
Kees
I just got a Samsung Smart TV 50" Class (49.5" Diag.) UHD HU 8550 Series TV. My Netflex will not work. I have the internet connected to this app is not reading the internet. Any suggestions?
Welcome to the Samsung forum on CNET! Samsung worked with CNET to create a forum where people can ask questions and talk about all Samsung products and get help with everything from HDTVs, Smart TVs, home theater components, phones, cmaeras to monitors and printers. This forum is staffed by Samsung employees, but as we have seen in the past, often the most helpful answers come from CNET forum members themselves so please don't consider this just a Q and A with Samsung. This is a CNET forum and Samsung is here to be part of the conversation. Enjoy!
I just got a Samsung Smart TV 50" Class (49.5" Diag.) UHD HU 8550 Series TV. My Netflex will not work. I have the internet connected to this app is not reading the internet. Any suggestions?
Please try resetting the television: http://support-us.samsung.com/cyber/popup/iframe/pop_troubleshooting_fr.jsp?idx=543781&modelname=UN50HU8550F&modelcode=UN50HU8550FXZA
Let me know if this helps!
If it doesn't help, please provide more details on the symptoms your experiencing, such as error codes/messages.
Regards,
HD Tech
With the latest software installed I followed the following steps on my 65" HU9000 series Samsung:
1. Go to the Smart Hub (the colored button on your remote) and open the hub.
2. Navigate to the Samsung Apps screen and select. It will fill your screen with app icons. Don't use the screen with the simple bar of icons at the bottom, you must see a screen full of many icons, i.e., the Samsung Apps screen with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, etc.
3. At the Samsung Apps screen go to Netflix and press and hold the select button for about 3 seconds. Release the select button when a 3 selection menu appears.
4. Select the bottom option to Reset the Apps and select All Apps
Once you have reset the apps you should be able to navigate to Netflix and enter your log on ID and Password. This should re-install Netflix. I hope this helps
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.