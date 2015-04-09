Samsung forum

Question

How do I delete apps and reinstall them

by No1eadkins / April 9, 2015 9:51 PM PDT

I just got a Samsung Smart TV 50" Class (49.5" Diag.) UHD HU 8550 Series TV. My Netflex will not work. I have the internet connected to this app is not reading the internet. Any suggestions?

Clarification Request
Re: Netflix
by Kees_B Forum moderator / April 9, 2015 11:16 PM PDT

Do other Internet related functions work? Or none?

Kees

Clarification Request
Netflix app
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / April 10, 2015 1:11 AM PDT
Thanks Everyone
by No1eadkins / April 10, 2015 11:50 AM PDT
In reply to: Netflix app

I decided to unplug my internet for a few minutes and that did the trick.

Thanks again!!!

glad to hear this!
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / April 11, 2015 12:20 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks Everyone

Great! Let us know if you have any other questions or concerns!

Regards,

HD Tech

Answer
This is how I solved the Netflix problem with Samsung's help
by Jack_Dallas / November 11, 2015 7:42 PM PST

With the latest software installed I followed the following steps on my 65" HU9000 series Samsung:
1. Go to the Smart Hub (the colored button on your remote) and open the hub.
2. Navigate to the Samsung Apps screen and select. It will fill your screen with app icons. Don't use the screen with the simple bar of icons at the bottom, you must see a screen full of many icons, i.e., the Samsung Apps screen with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, etc.
3. At the Samsung Apps screen go to Netflix and press and hold the select button for about 3 seconds. Release the select button when a 3 selection menu appears.
4. Select the bottom option to Reset the Apps and select All Apps

Once you have reset the apps you should be able to navigate to Netflix and enter your log on ID and Password. This should re-install Netflix. I hope this helps

