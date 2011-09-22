You basically need to host a webpage somewhere, use Google's API to perform the search, and then display the result. The way that webpage will look is entirely up to you.
~Sovereign
I'm not sure how else to say it. I'm wondering how I can do something like this:
http://i53.tinypic.com/2585i8p.png
