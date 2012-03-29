How do I connect Panasonic TC-L32C3 to Sony DVD via HDMI?

If you research HDMI you learn about HDCP then you learn that such is BURNT INTO THE HDMI CHIPS (from Intel).
This means when you encounter incompatibilities you don't waste your time if the maker and seller can't fix it within the return period.
Back it goes?
Bob
Just bought a Panasonic LCD model TC-L3 C3. I have been able to successfully connect it via component cables to my 6 year old Sony DVD player, model DVP-NS3100ES. But I am unable to get the HDMI to work. Have twice contacted Panasonic help and twice contacted Sony help. Everyone is stumped. Have gone through all the settings, menus, cable changes, etc. No luck. Any clues out there?
Also, exchanged the TV at Best Buy. They confirmed that my HDMI cable worked with the TV from their source. Also, the DVD player connects successfully via HDMI to a 2-year old Samsung LED I have in another room. So, somehow the TV and the player are not talking to each other.