How do I connect Panasonic TC-L32C3 to Sony DVD via HDMI?

by senter1 / March 29, 2012 8:17 AM PDT

Just bought a Panasonic LCD model TC-L3 C3. I have been able to successfully connect it via component cables to my 6 year old Sony DVD player, model DVP-NS3100ES. But I am unable to get the HDMI to work. Have twice contacted Panasonic help and twice contacted Sony help. Everyone is stumped. Have gone through all the settings, menus, cable changes, etc. No luck. Any clues out there?

Also, exchanged the TV at Best Buy. They confirmed that my HDMI cable worked with the TV from their source. Also, the DVD player connects successfully via HDMI to a 2-year old Samsung LED I have in another room. So, somehow the TV and the player are not talking to each other.

Just my thought.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 29, 2012 9:42 AM PDT

If you research HDMI you learn about HDCP then you learn that such is BURNT INTO THE HDMI CHIPS (from Intel).

This means when you encounter incompatibilities you don't waste your time if the maker and seller can't fix it within the return period.

Back it goes?
Bob

Thanks!
by senter1 / March 30, 2012 3:03 AM PDT
Can you send a link to a good HDMI explanation page?

Sadly no.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 31, 2012 6:24 AM PDT
You could google HDMI then HDCP and so on. All of them are very bad in my opinion as you may have to read a few hundred for you to condense it down to the issue you noted. Then you might have to help out a few dozen friends before you think about swapping cables then boxes as I do now.

Not one site seems to be handy to write about the issue I'm seeing.
Bob

Thanks
by senter1 / April 1, 2012 3:01 AM PDT
Thanks Bob. I'll wave a magic wand for another day or two then take the TV back.

