How do I ..........

is it an internal or an external modem? If external, does the plug fit in (one of the) the serial port(s)?
How many serial ports does your PC have (see the motherboard manual)? Or is it possibly a USB modem? What's the manufacturer and the model number of the modem? Do you have a driver diskette or CD? Why port #4? What does the installation instruction say about the ports? You say it's a new modem; is Windows 95 still on the list of supported OS'es?
Kees
Hi Friends, I can`t find port #4 to install my new
Modem? I need to know how I can get my computer to find
port #4 so I can install a 56 v.90 pci modem?
I am using a Windows 95 PC. I need to get the step by
step instructions. Please Help!
mailto: sorros@juno.com