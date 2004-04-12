Windows Legacy OS forum

by tomtotom1 / April 12, 2004 3:56 AM PDT

Hi Friends, I can`t find port #4 to install my new
Modem? I need to know how I can get my computer to find
port #4 so I can install a 56 v.90 pci modem?

I am using a Windows 95 PC. I need to get the step by
step instructions. Please Help!

mailto: sorros@juno.com

Please tell ...
by Kees Bakker / April 12, 2004 7:25 AM PDT
In reply to: How do I ..........

is it an internal or an external modem? If external, does the plug fit in (one of the) the serial port(s)?
How many serial ports does your PC have (see the motherboard manual)? Or is it possibly a USB modem? What's the manufacturer and the model number of the modem? Do you have a driver diskette or CD? Why port #4? What does the installation instruction say about the ports? You say it's a new modem; is Windows 95 still on the list of supported OS'es?


Kees

Re:Please tell ...
by tomtotom1 / May 24, 2004 1:23 AM PDT
In reply to: Please tell ...

Hi Friends,

I fixed my own problems: I just switched the sound
card around, [exchanging the PORT with the modem]; I
put the sound card into the port where the modem was
installed, and the P&P went to work! [Plug and Play]. PS: Thanks for your concerns!!!!!!

Addendum.
by Kees Bakker / April 12, 2004 7:31 AM PDT
In reply to: How do I ..........

On better reading your post: pci modem definitely sounds like an internal modem. Port 1/2/3/4 (aka com1 to com4) definitely sound like a serial external modem).

My internal modem (with Windows 95) emulates a com2, but that's not a physical port, but a virtual one. It came all configured by Compaq, but I assume that it's all plug and play and automatically found/finds out what to use. It's not something I can choose at the moment.

So better tell more. But read the installation guide first.


Kees

