How did the surgeon remove the nail from the guys head?

It was a guy thing.
Were you to see some surgical set-ups (think about it.... rib spreaders, giznos to make burr holes, et cetera) a claw hammer doesn't seem so strange,
BTW, a carpenter working on a project at my house with a nail gun had it misfire and shoot the head only inches from the inner corner of his eye. I was able to give first aid before sending him to the ER,to have it removed,
NO HE WAS NOT WEARING SAFETY GLASSES.
Talk about a guy thing.
Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
I couldn't get the video to load this evening, but maybe it's something to do with my security settings. Some video feeds simply won't load.
I've never seen a patient with a nail in the head, but one of my partners did have an interesting encounter with a nail gun injury. It seems that one of the employees of a local company managed to nail his foot to the wooden floor he was working on. The gun went through the boot, through the foot, out the boot, into the floor. Ouch. They cut out the floor around the boot and brought him to the office with the floor still attached.
My partner ended up cutting off the head of the nail and pulling it on through. Me? I probably would have sent him to the orthopedic surgeon. My partner is sometimes a bit more adventuresome than I am.
Nail gun wounds are tricky because many of those nails have barbs on the shaft (not to mention glue!) and pulling them back out (eg: with a claw hammer) is not always a good idea. Of course if the nail is stuck in the skull, it may not be such a good idea to just drive it on through. Feet are more forgiving than brains in that regard.
Angeline is right, some of the surgical equipment does remind one of carpentry class. It is not unusual for orthopedists to use power saws, chisels, drills, screw drivers, ... for their work. Come to think of it, I believe the heart surgeons use circle saws when they go into the chest. I'm pretty sure that's what the cardiac surgeon at my med school did back in the mid-80s. Of course, it wasn't exactly the same as a Black & Decker from Home Depot.
One of the tools we use is a Hilti gun, shoot studs into steel.
When I was working there was one electrician that had an artificial leg from the knee down.
He was having a problem with the gun and to test the gun he pressed the barrel up against his leg and pulled the trigger.
The young apprentice that was working with him didn't know about his artificial leg.
I didn't see this happen but it was the kind of thing he would do. (back in the day when safety wasn't strictly enforced)
Another tool story
a guy was using a fastening tool that you hit with a hammer which fires a shell and this sets the pin in the steel.
It was a bit of a confined space and the tool was at forehead level. He had to swing the hammer, hit the tool and the recoil sent the hammer back into his forehead. I think he saw a few stars.
