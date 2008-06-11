How did the surgeon remove the nail from the guys head?

I couldn't get the video to load this evening, but maybe it's something to do with my security settings. Some video feeds simply won't load.



I've never seen a patient with a nail in the head, but one of my partners did have an interesting encounter with a nail gun injury. It seems that one of the employees of a local company managed to nail his foot to the wooden floor he was working on. The gun went through the boot, through the foot, out the boot, into the floor. Ouch. They cut out the floor around the boot and brought him to the office with the floor still attached.



My partner ended up cutting off the head of the nail and pulling it on through. Me? I probably would have sent him to the orthopedic surgeon. My partner is sometimes a bit more adventuresome than I am.



Nail gun wounds are tricky because many of those nails have barbs on the shaft (not to mention glue!) and pulling them back out (eg: with a claw hammer) is not always a good idea. Of course if the nail is stuck in the skull, it may not be such a good idea to just drive it on through. Feet are more forgiving than brains in that regard.



Angeline is right, some of the surgical equipment does remind one of carpentry class. It is not unusual for orthopedists to use power saws, chisels, drills, screw drivers, ... for their work. Come to think of it, I believe the heart surgeons use circle saws when they go into the chest. I'm pretty sure that's what the cardiac surgeon at my med school did back in the mid-80s. Of course, it wasn't exactly the same as a Black & Decker from Home Depot.