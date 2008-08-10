Networking & Wireless forum

How can merge 2 (256kb) ADSL to receive 1 (512kb) speed?

by iran1 / August 10, 2008 3:53 AM PDT

hi
I live in Iran and internet price in my country is realy high. i mean for example in USA the price of internet in about 1/50 in Iran.
1mb= 400$ usa for any month, 512kb=170$
I look for one way to give me lower price.i need some hardware to work with this method:
I have 2 ADSL+2 (256kb) i like merge this 2 for receive 512kb speed with this way I can save 50 to 60$ any month so can buy 2 384kb and upgrade for make 768kb and save 120$ if like in future.my problem when i connect 2 different ADSL in 1pc i have 2 ip and have only 256kb speed.i need hardware when i connect 2 ADSL256 give me 1 adsl 512 with 1 ip to work with this speed.i need one
router but i am not sure and have not enough information pls help me.

3 total posts
That's called BONDING.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 10, 2008 3:58 AM PDT
thx
by iran1 / August 10, 2008 4:29 AM PDT
In reply to: That's called BONDING.

thx for helpfull information.

