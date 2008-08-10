How can merge 2 (256kb) ADSL to receive 1 (512kb) speed?

Here ONE solution -> http://64.233.169.104/search?q=cache:uGU8lHVSYJcJ:forum.mikrotik.com/viewtopic.php%3Ff%3D7%26t%3D7843+TCPIP+BONDING&hl=en&ct=clnk&cd=1&gl=us
This is ADVANCED stuff so I will not discuss it in any detail here. Either you dive into that product or you don't.
It's up to you now.
Bob
hi
I live in Iran and internet price in my country is realy high. i mean for example in USA the price of internet in about 1/50 in Iran.
1mb= 400$ usa for any month, 512kb=170$
I look for one way to give me lower price.i need some hardware to work with this method:
I have 2 ADSL+2 (256kb) i like merge this 2 for receive 512kb speed with this way I can save 50 to 60$ any month so can buy 2 384kb and upgrade for make 768kb and save 120$ if like in future.my problem when i connect 2 different ADSL in 1pc i have 2 ip and have only 256kb speed.i need hardware when i connect 2 ADSL256 give me 1 adsl 512 with 1 ip to work with this speed.i need one
router but i am not sure and have not enough information pls help me.