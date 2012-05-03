How can I remove CNET TECHTRACKER ?

I have gone through the uninstall process to remove TechTracker from my mac (OS 10.6.4) and I still have the icon along with a pull down menu in the menu bar. I have tried completely searching my computer for the 'leftovers' and cannot find anything. I need help. I've tried AppZapper, dragging the icon w/command key held - NO LUCK. Have been able to rid myself of all other things I needed to eliminate but not this one app.
