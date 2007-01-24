Mac OS forum

How can I get Parallels + XP Home to read PC USB flashdrive?

by Danthetaxman / January 24, 2007 6:07 AM PST

I'm trying to use a new Intel IMAC to grind some work programs running on msft software. To do this I need to load some data files from my P4 PC (USB 1.1) or ethernet onto the XP portion of my IMAC memory.
Parallels + XP will not recognize the flashdrive when i plug it into the IMAC USB port. (THE OS X desktop shows the flashdrive, but won't read it.) In XP "my computer" does not see the USB flashdrive, although USB is "running" and "removable memory" is "active".
Does any of you know a fix for this problem?

Alternatively: although it's cumbersome, I could copy these 47 data files onto my PC's desktop and then copy them to the IMAC (Parallels + XP) through my router using ethernet cables --- I've tried to activate a "local Network", but this doesn't seem to work either.
Can you advise on setting up a "local Network" using ethernet cables and router? [At present, both PC, IMAC, and IMAC parallels XP access my dsl through the router. Both computers also print through the router. I just can't get them to talk to each other.]
When setting up the "network" in XP, I see it calls for "creating network disk" -- since it only allows for a floppy disk and the IMAC has no floppy drive, that ends in a typically msft **** pile. If this "network disk" is an integral part of the process, is there any way I can "create" this onto a CD?

thanks for you help.

DAN

Flash Drives
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / January 24, 2007 9:13 AM PST

Hi Dan,
You might want to go back and read the Parallels book regarding USB drives. I have seen them work very well. Moutning as the "E" drive on that particular system.

As far as the networking is concerned, you should be able to "share" a folder on the "real" PC and access it from the Virtual PC. Just make sure they are in the same workgroup and that you have the require permissions set up on the folders.
The "network disk" is not necessary, despite the dire warnings.

P

Collapse -
Thanks for suggestion
by Danthetaxman / January 25, 2007 5:17 AM PST
In reply to: Flash Drives

"P" Hi: what version of XP and //s are you using?
I read and re-read the manual and did everything suggested there and then read it again and repeated.
My MAC OS sees the flashdrive, but can't read it (incompatible). The //s XP home (SP 2) does not even see the drive, no matter what I do. --- I also went to "my computer" and made sure "removable memory" and USB are activated.

NEW PROBLEM: I had to abort //s last night and shut down machine. Today //s cannot find XP to boot it. Is there a work-around for this? The //s menu shows on the desktop, but XP won't open.
//s calls for "installing an OS" -- does this mean I have to re-install Windows? If so will I lose all the programs and data I had previously installed on windows?

The //s desktop shows: GUEST OS -- Windows XP; ACCELERATION -- High; BOOT SEQUENCE -- HD, CD, floppy; AUTO START -- On; VM STATE -- Stopped Then comes the "boot screen" which tries to boot from the HD

Collapse -
On the subject of the HD
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / January 25, 2007 10:08 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks for suggestion

If the Mac OS cannot read the flash drive, that would indicate that either something is corrupt on the flash drive OR that it is formatted in NTFS.
OS X can read NTFS but cannot write to it. Is that flash drive readable in another PC?

P

Collapse -
USB flashdrive
by Danthetaxman / January 25, 2007 11:29 AM PST

P Hello again:

I used the flashdrive just as it came from the store, i.e. pre-formatted. I loaded it with data on the Hp PC and that machine can still read it (there is about 400 mb of data on it). The format is FAT according to Hp's "my computer".
I learned yesterday that I can transfer the data files directly from the PC into the IMAC //s XP Home through my local net. So I can get along without using the flashdrive (although not being able to use it is a nuisance).

The big problem now is that in the //s HP Home file on the IMAC I loaded about 4 gb or programs and files and now when I start //s it gives me an error message saying no OS is installed. That really irks me.
I'm afraid if I re-install XP I'll lose all the hours of work that went into loading my programs onto the machine.
On the other hand, I found a copy of XP Pro I had in storage, so I might load it instead of the XP Home version if I have to reinstall.
--- do you know about
1) getting //s to find my XP OS without a re-install?
2) whether I can use my XP Home CD disk to boot and then magically the //s will find the previously installed XP Home ----or something like that.
or 3) can I re-install without having to reload everything.

Thanks for taking the time to work with a novice.

Dan

Collapse -
Apparently things have changed with //
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / January 25, 2007 8:53 PM PST
In reply to: USB flashdrive

I tried to use a flash drive last night and it would not let me. Waiting for a reply from // regarding this.

On the other subject, the Windows installation, the file, should be in your home folder/library/Parallels/...and keep digging down. You can get // to browse for that file.
See if you can find it yourself before launching // so that you will be familiar with the route

P

Collapse -
VMWare for Mac May Be Better Alternative
by ThingmaBob / January 25, 2007 1:06 PM PST

I've got VMWare for Mac on my new MacPro. It's their Fusion beta version but so far it's very stable. No problem reading USB, CDRom or sound card. Easy install, just be sure to install the VMTools in the guest OS before you run Windows activation. VMWare for Mac

Collapse -
Possibly but,
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / January 25, 2007 10:15 PM PST

I used VMWare last night on a new Mac Mini and was very disappointed with its speed. // is much faster.

Whatever works for you, I guess

P

Collapse -
see this to read usb drive in parallels
by gerardoq / February 2, 2007 10:33 PM PST

Hi, it's possible that you do not even find activated the button of usb autoconnect, it's on looks for the latest drives for the usb for the both OS (mac and Windows) and that it

Collapse -
Sorry,
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / February 3, 2007 8:03 AM PST

the button for USB autoconnect is found and activated.

Still no success. No reply from the // people either


P

