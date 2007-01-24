How can I get Parallels + XP Home to read PC USB flashdrive?

P Hello again:



I used the flashdrive just as it came from the store, i.e. pre-formatted. I loaded it with data on the Hp PC and that machine can still read it (there is about 400 mb of data on it). The format is FAT according to Hp's "my computer".

I learned yesterday that I can transfer the data files directly from the PC into the IMAC //s XP Home through my local net. So I can get along without using the flashdrive (although not being able to use it is a nuisance).



The big problem now is that in the //s HP Home file on the IMAC I loaded about 4 gb or programs and files and now when I start //s it gives me an error message saying no OS is installed. That really irks me.

I'm afraid if I re-install XP I'll lose all the hours of work that went into loading my programs onto the machine.

On the other hand, I found a copy of XP Pro I had in storage, so I might load it instead of the XP Home version if I have to reinstall.

--- do you know about

1) getting //s to find my XP OS without a re-install?

2) whether I can use my XP Home CD disk to boot and then magically the //s will find the previously installed XP Home ----or something like that.

or 3) can I re-install without having to reload everything.



Thanks for taking the time to work with a novice.



Dan