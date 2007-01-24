How can I get Parallels + XP Home to read PC USB flashdrive?

Hi Dan,
You might want to go back and read the Parallels book regarding USB drives. I have seen them work very well. Moutning as the "E" drive on that particular system.
As far as the networking is concerned, you should be able to "share" a folder on the "real" PC and access it from the Virtual PC. Just make sure they are in the same workgroup and that you have the require permissions set up on the folders.
The "network disk" is not necessary, despite the dire warnings.
I'm trying to use a new Intel IMAC to grind some work programs running on msft software. To do this I need to load some data files from my P4 PC (USB 1.1) or ethernet onto the XP portion of my IMAC memory.
Parallels + XP will not recognize the flashdrive when i plug it into the IMAC USB port. (THE OS X desktop shows the flashdrive, but won't read it.) In XP "my computer" does not see the USB flashdrive, although USB is "running" and "removable memory" is "active".
Does any of you know a fix for this problem?
Alternatively: although it's cumbersome, I could copy these 47 data files onto my PC's desktop and then copy them to the IMAC (Parallels + XP) through my router using ethernet cables --- I've tried to activate a "local Network", but this doesn't seem to work either.
Can you advise on setting up a "local Network" using ethernet cables and router? [At present, both PC, IMAC, and IMAC parallels XP access my dsl through the router. Both computers also print through the router. I just can't get them to talk to each other.]
When setting up the "network" in XP, I see it calls for "creating network disk" -- since it only allows for a floppy disk and the IMAC has no floppy drive, that ends in a typically msft **** pile. If this "network disk" is an integral part of the process, is there any way I can "create" this onto a CD?
thanks for you help.
DAN