I get many emails from "reputable" companies... I ask you, could you turn down this opportunity?



Dear employee ,

Our Worldwide Company is looking looking for new employees on several vacancies.

We suggest a chance for you to find financial Independence right now.

Only our International can suggest you to gather a good earnings in a short period of time.

You do not need to spend any sum of money and

we do not ask you to give us with your bank account requisites!

We are engaged in absolutely legal activity and working in our International

you can reach profession growth at a stable job .

We are in search of representatives from any point of the world globe .

Typical earnings of our employee is 3450-4500$ per month, but you can earn much more.



Here is the top 10 of our representatives? salaries:



Top 10 employees

----------------------

Per month:

1.45750 $

2.42185 $

3.38590 $

4.25808 euro

5.32000 $

6.15700 GBP

7.27200 $

8.24300 $

9.22750 $

10.18730 $



It is easy to be in ours Top 10!

Everything is simple enough and it depends only of you.

We are waiting the inventive approach and purposefulness from our employee .

You can work full time or part time.

You determine the timetable of you work at our International .

We pay you for result . The best regional representative becomes

the chief of regional office of our company and grts a full social packet

and benefit at a rate of 50 % from his annual salary .

A lot of of our employee have made excellent career, received full financial independence and

have come to life all their ideas in a reality less than in 2-3 years of working in our company.

The preference is given to employees with knowledge of foreign languages.



If you are interested in our offer please send us the following information:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1) Full name

2) Address of residing

3) Phone numbers

4) Languages

5) Part time job/Full time



Please send this information to our email: **************



Please specify in the subject line:

Application for the local rep position. Number 100711



If you are not interested in our offer or you received this email by

mistake please reply with Unsubscribe in subject line and specify all

your emails addresses to ***************

We apologize In advance



Yours faithfully,

Colin Scowcroft



What's really fun is the google results when you search for the name Colin Scowcroft. Did someone really need to be told this was a sucker's bet? I guess so from the looks of these results.