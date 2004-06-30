Hotmail woes

Take an easy way out. Try another browser such as Mozilla or Firefox.
What's missing in your post are the names of the pests and what you are doing to keep them out. Many think that by using SAFE COMPUTING HABITS they can run a PC without an Antivirus, but it's this simple -> There are thousands of virus writers and one of you. Who wins?
Bob
IPC , 550 PIII , 10GB HD, Win 98se , IE6/OE6, 128 Ram,nVIDIO GeForce 2MX/MX400 3D Acel, 3COM 56K Modem, SMC E2 Card 1211TX 10/100 Fast Ethernet Adapter (PCI), Linksys 5 Port Hub, Terra Pro Cable modem, 640U ACER Scanner, Canon BJC1000 Printer,Sygate, Adaware ,EasyClean, AVG antivirus . Connected to this 'puter is A 550 PIII E machine, 20GB HD .Win98 , IE6 (OE not set up-using hotmail only) , 128RAM , Epson C60 Printer, Sygate , AVG and Adaware.
I have formated both computers after being infected with the download trojan . Both 'puters are working just fine except for hotmail. Both machines receive e-mail but they won't send and clicking on links either do not work or take up to 4 minutes to come up .
I have looked everyplace I can think of for a setting that might be causing this but my memory has gotten lousy and I may be overlooking the obvious . My other thought is that hotmail has announced that they are doing an update in the next 2 weeks and I wonder if I simply have corrupted files in both 'puters and the new version download will fix them both .
I have outlook express in my machine but my wife only has hotmail so I am under some pressure to get this fixed but it might be worth waiting for the update ??Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated !