Hotmail woes

IPC , 550 PIII , 10GB HD, Win 98se , IE6/OE6, 128 Ram,nVIDIO GeForce 2MX/MX400 3D Acel, 3COM 56K Modem, SMC E2 Card 1211TX 10/100 Fast Ethernet Adapter (PCI), Linksys 5 Port Hub, Terra Pro Cable modem, 640U ACER Scanner, Canon BJC1000 Printer,Sygate, Adaware ,EasyClean, AVG antivirus . Connected to this 'puter is A 550 PIII E machine, 20GB HD .Win98 , IE6 (OE not set up-using hotmail only) , 128RAM , Epson C60 Printer, Sygate , AVG and Adaware.



I have formated both computers after being infected with the download trojan . Both 'puters are working just fine except for hotmail. Both machines receive e-mail but they won't send and clicking on links either do not work or take up to 4 minutes to come up .

I have looked everyplace I can think of for a setting that might be causing this but my memory has gotten lousy and I may be overlooking the obvious . My other thought is that hotmail has announced that they are doing an update in the next 2 weeks and I wonder if I simply have corrupted files in both 'puters and the new version download will fix them both .

I have outlook express in my machine but my wife only has hotmail so I am under some pressure to get this fixed but it might be worth waiting for the update ??Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated !