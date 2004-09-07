Hotmail with Netscape Mail??

I am also having another problem accessing Yahoo! Email with netscape Mail now. It keep showing the error messenge "could not connect to server pop.mail.yahoo.co.uk. The connection was refused" It worked fine last time but now it showed that messenge and refuses to connect. I know that I did not changed any setting and I am at a loss at how to solve the problem and also accessing my hotmail account with netscape. Pls help me...Thanks in advance..!:)
Jason TBK
Is there any way I can use Netscape Mail to access my hotmail account?Thanks in advance
