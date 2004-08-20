Hotbar messed up my Outlook

Should mention I put this in this forum because the machine I am haveing the problem with is running Micro 2000 PRO. If I posted in the wrong forum MODS please move.
Thank You
I recently used adaware to remove hotbar.I searched through the registry to remove any trace I could find.
Now when I start up Outlook I get the following error:
The add in C:\program files\hotbar\bin\4.5.1.0\ redemption could not be loaded.
Is there a way to stop this add in from trying to start up every time I open Outlook?
Thank You for any input!!!