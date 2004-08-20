Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Hotbar messed up my Outlook

by skydvr000 / August 20, 2004 2:50 AM PDT

I recently used adaware to remove hotbar.I searched through the registry to remove any trace I could find.
Now when I start up Outlook I get the following error:
The add in C:\program files\hotbar\bin\4.5.1.0\ redemption could not be loaded.

Is there a way to stop this add in from trying to start up every time I open Outlook?

Thank You for any input!!!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Hotbar messed up my Outlook
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Hotbar messed up my Outlook
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Re: Hotbar messed up my Outlook
by skydvr000 / August 20, 2004 3:27 AM PDT

Should mention I put this in this forum because the machine I am haveing the problem with is running Micro 2000 PRO. If I posted in the wrong forum MODS please move.
Thank You

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Hotbar messed up my Outlook
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 20, 2004 4:41 AM PDT

It's not a Windows 2000 issue, but if this was my machine I'd run Outlook with this command...

OUTLOOK /SAFE

Then you can continue to rip out the intruder.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Since Hotbar is an ADDIN...
by Edward ODaniel / August 26, 2004 6:02 AM PDT

I would suggest opening Outlook then opening the Tools menu and selecting Options. Once the Options Dialog box opens I would click on the Other tab and in the resulting window the Advanced Options. Now i might see a button labeled Add In Manager and let nature take it from there.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.