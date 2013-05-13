equally unreasonable of you to assume that just because one person upset you, ALL the rest of the Apple Support staff are the same.
This is obviously not the case, as seen by the position of Apple Support in the Top Rated Support lists.
I believe their survey took in many thousands more support experiences than yours did.
Meanwhile, if you feel so strongly about your experience, complain to Apple. An unsubstantiated rant on this forum, while possibly making you feel better, does nothing to inform Apple that there may be a problem within their Wireless Support department.
Horrible support from Apple on the phone. Attitude from the start to hook up my Airport wireless router (with a password issue) on new iMac.
A woman in wireless dept. didn't sound thrilled from the beginning of my call but I thought we'd make it OK. Then she needed ID number of Airport Express. I've got the disc I said and she said condescendingly " you can throw that in the trash," like I wasn't with it. OK but her voice is still condescending as she says I might need a magnifying glass.
Then I said oh you mean off the white thing (could't think of airport express or router at that moment from her attitude) she said " YEEAAHHH! with out and out rudeness in her voice.
I said don't say "Yeah to me like that" and she hung up the phone. Some support.
Further, that anyone on a support team feels they can speak to a customer like that and get away with it shows she actually can and does so there really wouldn't be a reason to complain about her. It has to be endemic in the system of Apple support.