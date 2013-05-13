Mac Hardware forum

Rant

horrible support

by jsladder2 / May 13, 2013 8:38 AM PDT

Horrible support from Apple on the phone. Attitude from the start to hook up my Airport wireless router (with a password issue) on new iMac.
A woman in wireless dept. didn't sound thrilled from the beginning of my call but I thought we'd make it OK. Then she needed ID number of Airport Express. I've got the disc I said and she said condescendingly " you can throw that in the trash," like I wasn't with it. OK but her voice is still condescending as she says I might need a magnifying glass.
Then I said oh you mean off the white thing (could't think of airport express or router at that moment from her attitude) she said " YEEAAHHH! with out and out rudeness in her voice.
I said don't say "Yeah to me like that" and she hung up the phone. Some support.
Further, that anyone on a support team feels they can speak to a customer like that and get away with it shows she actually can and does so there really wouldn't be a reason to complain about her. It has to be endemic in the system of Apple support.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: horrible support
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: horrible support
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Not nice that you got bad support, but,
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / May 13, 2013 9:49 PM PDT
In reply to: horrible support

equally unreasonable of you to assume that just because one person upset you, ALL the rest of the Apple Support staff are the same.

This is obviously not the case, as seen by the position of Apple Support in the Top Rated Support lists.

I believe their survey took in many thousands more support experiences than yours did.

Meanwhile, if you feel so strongly about your experience, complain to Apple. An unsubstantiated rant on this forum, while possibly making you feel better, does nothing to inform Apple that there may be a problem within their Wireless Support department.

P

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
changing world
by lindamartin123 / July 22, 2013 10:26 PM PDT
In reply to: horrible support

yeah, customer support these days doesn't seem to respect customers at all. Now, world is being dominated by just 300 richest people and they don't have to respect 700 billion of us as they anyway hold 94% of the world's wealth and now only fighting between them to get hold of other 6% too. How bad is the world's structure and how poor are we, bad!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Mac Hardware forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.