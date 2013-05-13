Horrible support from Apple on the phone. Attitude from the start to hook up my Airport wireless router (with a password issue) on new iMac.

A woman in wireless dept. didn't sound thrilled from the beginning of my call but I thought we'd make it OK. Then she needed ID number of Airport Express. I've got the disc I said and she said condescendingly " you can throw that in the trash," like I wasn't with it. OK but her voice is still condescending as she says I might need a magnifying glass.

Then I said oh you mean off the white thing (could't think of airport express or router at that moment from her attitude) she said " YEEAAHHH! with out and out rudeness in her voice.

I said don't say "Yeah to me like that" and she hung up the phone. Some support.

Further, that anyone on a support team feels they can speak to a customer like that and get away with it shows she actually can and does so there really wouldn't be a reason to complain about her. It has to be endemic in the system of Apple support.